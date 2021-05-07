Horse Racing
Leicester remain five points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham but have now played a game more.

Leicester 2-4 Newcastle: Top four race blown open with shock win

By Sporting Life
23:08 · FRI May 07, 2021

Newcastle stunned Leicester to inch closer to survival and deal a potentially damaging blow to the Foxes’ Champions League hopes.

Callum Wilson struck twice in a shock 4-2 win at the ragged hosts to all but secure the Magpies’ Premier League status.

Caglar Soyuncu’s error gifted Joe Willock an opener before Paul Dummett’s first goal in over five years doubled the visitors’ lead.

Wilson’s second-half brace lifted the Magpies to 13th, despite Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho scoring late on for Leicester.

They will be safe if Fulham fail to beat Burnley on Monday but can now only go down on goal difference as they face the Cottagers on the final day of the season.

The Foxes go to Manchester United on Tuesday while they also face Chelsea and Tottenham – after their FA Cup final against the Blues – in their final three top-flight games.

They could suffer late Champions League heartbreak again, with the fifth-placed Hammers five points behind with a game in hand, after the Foxes also missed out on the top four on the final day of last season.

