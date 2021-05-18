Premier League betting tips: Burnley v Liverpool best bets and preview

Will we see more Alisson heroics? I hope so, but it is unlikely. Liverpool remain in must-win territory as they travel to Burnley.
0.5pt Burnley to win or Draw at 10/3 (Sky Bet, BetVictor)
1pt Burnley 10+ shots at 9/5 (Betfair)
Well, who saw Alisson banging in a 95th minute header at the weekend coming? West Brom certainly didn’t, but what header. It was a goal that kept Liverpool’s top-four hopes well and truly alive, and very nearly in their own hands.
Two wins from their last two games for Jurgen Klopp’s side would move them onto 69 points, that will more than likely be enough, though a crazy goal swing could occur and leave them fifth. Unlikely though.
They travel to Burnley on Wednesday, but are extremely short at 1/5 to get the three points at Turf Moor against a team that beat them at Anfield earlier in the season.
For perspective, they were a similarly short price at the weekend against West Brom and needed a last minute winner from their GOALKEEPER, and against Newcastle a few weeks back they were again criminally short, and game they drew 1-1.
It is the time of year where NEED FOR A WIN is baked into prices, and it is probably that coupled with the ‘they’ve nothing to play for’ surrounding Burnley that has this price so short.
Last season at Turf Moor, the Reds were around the 1/2 mark with fans in the stadium and Liverpool performing at elite levels week in and week out. The 1/5 available on Wednesday represents zero value, and does make me want to take advantage of all the big prices available surrounding Burnley.
A lot has been made of Burnley’s home results after their 4-0 loss to Leeds at the weekend, with that being their ninth home game without a win, but the performances they have put in have deserved plenty of points.
Over that nine-game stretch, they have won the xG battle in five of them, and while they have been increasingly vulnerable defensively at Turf Moor, they are creating more and better chances of late, too.
Despite scoring just six and conceding 14 in those nine games, their xG figures read 13.2 xGF to 14.2 xGA. The underperformance of around seven goals in attack is what has cost them, and could mean some regression at some point in the near future if they continue to attack in the same manner.
While the Reds are in good form heading into this, and their away xG process has been positive all season long, they have allowed plenty more chances on the road than they have in the past few years.
They have averaged 1.36 xGA on their travels this term, and have allowed over 2.0 xGA in two of their last three road games. They are a team that give you chances.
Factor in the nerves and pressure of them needing to win this game, and the added home crowd that they will have to deal with, and I think we can take the Reds on here.
A fragile defence coming up against an in-form Burnley attack, that have averaged 1.66 xGF per game in their last 10, could spell trouble for Jurgen Klopp’s side as the Clarets aim to go out with a bang in front of their home fans.
BURNLEY TO WIN OR DRAW in the double chance market can be backed at a huge 10/3 with BetVictor, and that appeals greatly given everything discussed.
A few more variables that could play into this are the shorter rest period Liverpool have had, a thin squad for the most part, and the emotion expended after the win over West Brom. Burnley’s price simply looks too big.
As well as siding with Burnley to get a result, there could be value in the shots market, too.
BURNLEY 10+ SHOTS is priced up at 9/5 on Betfair, but the lines elsewhere start at 11+ at even money. That is our in.
The Clarets have been getting into more shooting positions regularly of late, and pulling the trigger. Sean Dyche’s side took 16 shots against Leeds at the weekend, 14 at Fulham, 14 at Wolves, 24 against Newcastle, 14 at Everton; you get the idea.
They managed nine at Old Trafford not so long ago, nine at home to Arsenal and 10 at home to Leicester, so have regularly flirted with this line against ‘bigger’ teams.
Burnley have averaged 12 shots over their last 14 games, and couple that with the fact that Liverpool have allowed 10+ shots in eight of their last 12, and we have another solid priced value bet.
Score prediction: Burnley 1-1 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct 1515 BST (18/05/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.