League Two betting tips: Bolton, Cambridge & Morecambe promotion battle – preview and best bets

Bolton Wanderers, who reached the UEFA Cup last 16 as recently as 2008, are spending only a second season in English football’s fourth tier in their entire history.

They were in the Premier League less than a decade ago (2012), reached an FA Cup semi-final in 2011 and have spent 109 of their 122 league seasons in the top two tiers of the game.

Morecambe have NEVER played above League Two and have spent 87 of their 101-year existence in non-league football, while Cambridge United have not tasted life above the fourth tier since 2002.

Welcome to the League Two automatic promotion race! Three sides fighting it out for two spots.

Who will be promoted from League Two?

In truth, this should be a two-horse battle for one place – Cambridge should pick up the point they need at home to already-relegated basement side Grimsby, even if the U’s have just lost to two sides in the bottom half in Stevenage and Harrogate. Sky Bet have them 1/33 for automatic promotion.

So the stage is set in the other two games at Morecambe and Crawley for nerves to jangle and phones/radios to be frantically checked for updates from elsewhere.