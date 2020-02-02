Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets have performed

February 02, 2020

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (February 2020) is +3096.66pts

  • February fixed-odds running total = +1.54pts
  • February ante-post running total = +0.00pts
  • February overall running total = +1.54pts

Racing:

Oli Bell (Feb 2) - 1pt e.w Ena Baie in 12.55 Leipardstown at 14.1 (General, 1/4 1,2,3,4). 1pt win Asterion Forlonge in 1.55 Leopardstown at 5/1 (General). 1pt win Battleoverdoyen in 3.00 Leopardstown at 2/1 (General). 1pt win Presenting Percy in 3.30 Leopardstown 9/2 (General). PROFIT=1pt

Ben Linfoot's Value Bet (Feb 1) - 1pt win Dan McGrue in 3.00 Sandown at 14/1; 1pt win Grand Morning in 3.00 Sandown at 16/1; 1pt win Buildmeupbuttercup in 3.45 Leopardstown at 8/1; 1pt win Daybreak Boy in 3.45 Leopardstown at 25/1. LOSS=4pts

Stu Williams (Feb 1) - 2pts win Good Boy Bobby in 2.25 Sandown at 4/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Golan Fortune in 3.00 Sandown at 7/1 (General); 1pt win Classic Ben in 3.35 Sandown at 5/1 (General); 2pt win Iconic Muddle in 4.10 Sandown at 3/1 (General); 1pt win Thatsy in 3.45 Leopardstown at 11/1 (General). LOSS=7pts

Oli Bell (Feb 1) - 2pts win Latest Exhibition in 12.50 Leopardstown at 11/4 (William Hill, Unibet); 2pts win Notebook in 2.00 Leopardstown at 15/8 (Unibet); 1pt e.w. Ask Dillon in 3.00 Sandown at 15/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Mister Malarkey in 3.35 Sandown at 8/1 (NR); 1pt win Unexcepted in 3.45 Leopardstown at 4/1 (General). PROFIT=10.13pts

Football:

Sunday's Premier League (Feb 2) - 1pt Man City to beat Spurs to nil at 21/10 (General); 1pt Burnley to draw with Arsenal at 13/5 (General) Result pending

Sky Bet EFL (Feb 1) - 2pts 13+ corners in Charlton v Barnsley at 12/5 (Unibet), 1pt Peterborough (-1 handicap) to beat Ipswich at 13/2 (Boyle Sports). PROFIT=4.5pts

Saturday's Premier League (Feb 1) - 1pt Willian to score anytime at 17/4 (Unibet); 1pt Over 1.5 second half goals in Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd at 19/10 (BetVictor); 1pt Wolves to beat Man Utd at 13/5 (Unibet) Result pending

Golf:

Phoenix Open (Feb 2) - 2pts Adam Long to finish in the top five at 9/4 (Unibet, 888sport). Result pending

Saudi International (Feb 2) - 2pts Renato Paratore to finish in the top five at 3/1 (General). LOSS=2pts

Phoenix Open in-play (Feb 1) - 2pts Patrick Rodgers to win his three-ball at 8/5 (Betfair Sportsbook). LOSS=2pts

Saudi International (Feb 1) - 2pt double Pieters and Lowry to win their two-balls at 1.83/1 (Betfred). PROFIT=3.66pts

Waste Management Phoenix (Jan 30-Feb 2) - 1pt e.w. Byeong Hun An at 80/1 (Betfred, Betway 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Corey Conners at 80/1 (sportingbet 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Max Homa at 125/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Martin Laird at 150/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. J.J. Spaun at 300/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending

Saudi International (Jan 30-Feb 2) - 2pts e.w. Tom Lewis at 33/1 (Coral, Betway 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Min Woo Lee at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Gavin Green at 66/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sam Horsfield at 125/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Dean Burmester at 150/1 (Betfred, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

Rugby union:

Round One games (Feb 1-2) - 2pts Italy +12 on first-half handicap at 19/20 (BetVictor); 2pts Ireland -13 at evens (Betfair). LOSS=4pts

Cricket:

SA v England ODI Series (Feb 4-9) - 2pts England to win the series 3-0 at 10/3 (Sky Bet); 2pts Tom Curran top England series bowler at 3/1 (bet365, Paddy Power). Result pending

Darts:

PDC Masters (Jan 31-Feb 2) - 2pts Gerwyn Price to win the Masters at 13/2 (Boylesports, Ladbrokes), 1pt e.w. Nathan Aspinall to win the Masters at 22/1 (BetVictor, 1/2 1,2), 0.5pts Dave Chisnall at 25/1 (Sporting Bet), 0.5pts Aspinall v Price final at 40/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Aspinall v Chisnall final at 80/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

NFL:

Super Bowl LIV (Feb 2) - 3pts Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5pts) to win the Super Bowl at 10/11 (General); 1pt Travis Kelce & Raheem Mostert to both score TDs at 11/4 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Tennis:

Australian Open: Men's final (Feb 2) - 1pt Dominic Thiem to win and both players to win a set at 4/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=1pt

Australian Open: Women's final tips (Feb 1) - 1.5pts Sofia Kenin to win at 6/4 (General). PROFIT=2.25pts

Long-term or ante-post previews

Racing:

Antepost Angle: Betfair Hurdle (Feb 8) - 1pt win Thebannerkingrebel in Betfair Hurdle at 14/1 (General); 1pt win Oakley in Betfair Hurdle at 20/1 (General). Result pending

Antepost Angle (Cheltenham Festival) - 1pt win Al Dancer in Racing Post Arkle at 25/1 (General). Result pending

Antepost Angle: Cheltenham Festival - 1pt win Cilaos Emery in Queen Mother Champion Chase at 10/1 (General); 1pt win Fakir D'Oudairies in Marsh Novices' Chase at 14/1 (Ladbrokes). Result pending

Antepost Angle (Cheltenham Festival) - 1pt win Native River in Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup at 20/1 (General); 1pt win Riders Onthe Storm in Ryanair Chase at 14/1 (Sky Bet, bet365). Result pending

Football:

Champions League Golden Boot - 1pt e.w. Duvan Zapata to finish as top goalscorer at 80/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Paco Alcacer to finish as top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending

Champions League 2019/20 - 2pts e.w. Bayern Munich to win the Champions League at 14/1 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 22/1 (General), 4pts RB Leipzig to reach the quarter-finals at 5/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Premier League Golden Boot picks - 4pts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be top goalscorer at 8/1 (Bet365); 2pts e.w. Moise Kean to be top goalscorer at 66/1 (1,2,3,4 1/4 General). Result pending

Premier League 2019/20 - 2pts Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham - top three exact order at 5/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts e.w. Leicester (+33) on season handicap at 16/1 (1/4, Sky Bet); 0.5pts Crystal Palace, Newcastle & Norwich all to be relegated at 100/1 (bet365). Result pending

Europa League 2019/20 - 3pts e.w. Sevilla to win the Europa League at 14/1 (1-2 1/2); 4pts Rennes to win Group E at 9/2 (General). Result pending

FA Cup 2019/20 - 2pts e.w. Leicester to win the FA Cup at 14/1 (General); 2pts West Ham to reach the semi-finals at 13/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. West Ham to win the FA Cup at 40/1 (General) Result Pending

Sky Bet Championship 2019/20 - 2pts Stoke City to win the title at 12/1 (General), 2pts Hull City to be relegated at 5/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Reading to finish bottom at 10/1 (General), 3pts Bristol City to finish in the top-six at 10/3 (Black Type), 1pt Hull, Millwall and Reading all to be relegated at 200/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Sky Bet League One 2019/20 - 2pts Peterborough United to win the title at 11/1 (Black Type), 2pts Peterborough United to win the league (+7 handicap) at 18/1 (Bet365), 6pts Bolton Wanderers to be relegated at 5/6 (General). Result pending

Sky Bet League Two 2019/20 - 3pts Plymouth to win the league title at 12/1 (Black Type), 3pts Plymouth to score the most goals at 9/1 (Sky Bet), 3pts Macclesfield to finish bottom at 7/1 (BetVictor). Result pending

Sky Bet EFL top goalscorer 2019/20 - 1pt e.w. Lyle Taylor to be the top goalscorer in the Sky Bet Championship at 66/1 (1/4 1-4) (General); 1pt e.w. Sam Gallagher to be the top goalscorer in the Sky Bet Championship at 80/1 (1/4 1-4) (Sky Bet); 2pts e.w. Freddie Ladapo to be the top goalscorer in Sky Bet League One at 25/1 (1/4 1-4) (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Matt Warburton to finish as top goalscorer in Sky Bet League Two at 80/1 (1/4 1-4) (Bet365). Result pending

Rugby union:

Six Nations outright - 3pts France at 13/2 (Betfair and Sportingbet); 6pts France at 10/3 without England (BetVictor); 6pts No Grand Slam at 11/10 (general). Result pending

Gallagher Premiership outright - 5pts Sale Sharks to finish in the top four at 2/1 (BetVictor); 2pts e.w. Denny Solomona to be top tryscorer at 12/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending

Golf:

PGA Tour Money List - 5pts e.w. Rory McIlroy to win the 2020 Money List at 4/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4); 1pt e.w. Hideki Matsuyama to win the 2020 Money List at 66/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4) (BoyleSports). Result pending

Antepost Angle: Majors 2020 - 1pt e.w. Thomas Pieters to win the Masters at 150/1 (BoyleSports, Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sungjae Im to win the PGA Championship at 125/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 0.5pt e.w. Jazz Janewattananond to win the PGA Championship at 300/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 2pts e.w. Patrick Reed to win the US Open at 80/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Adam Scott to win the Open at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 1pt e.w. Charl Schwartzel to win the Open at 200/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

NFL:

Super Bowl 54 - 3pts Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at 8/1 (General); 2pts Patrick Mahomes to be named MVP at 6/1 (General); 1pt Carson Wentz named Comeback Player of the Year at 8/1 (General). Result pending

Record archive

