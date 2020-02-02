Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets have performed

Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (February 2020) is +3096.66pts

February fixed-odds running total = +1.54pts

February ante-post running total = +0.00pts

February overall running total = +1.54pts

Racing:

Oli Bell (Feb 2) - 1pt e.w Ena Baie in 12.55 Leipardstown at 14.1 (General, 1/4 1,2,3,4). 1pt win Asterion Forlonge in 1.55 Leopardstown at 5/1 (General). 1pt win Battleoverdoyen in 3.00 Leopardstown at 2/1 (General). 1pt win Presenting Percy in 3.30 Leopardstown 9/2 (General). PROFIT=1pt

Ben Linfoot's Value Bet (Feb 1) - 1pt win Dan McGrue in 3.00 Sandown at 14/1; 1pt win Grand Morning in 3.00 Sandown at 16/1; 1pt win Buildmeupbuttercup in 3.45 Leopardstown at 8/1; 1pt win Daybreak Boy in 3.45 Leopardstown at 25/1. LOSS=4pts

Stu Williams (Feb 1) - 2pts win Good Boy Bobby in 2.25 Sandown at 4/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Golan Fortune in 3.00 Sandown at 7/1 (General); 1pt win Classic Ben in 3.35 Sandown at 5/1 (General); 2pt win Iconic Muddle in 4.10 Sandown at 3/1 (General); 1pt win Thatsy in 3.45 Leopardstown at 11/1 (General). LOSS=7pts

Oli Bell (Feb 1) - 2pts win Latest Exhibition in 12.50 Leopardstown at 11/4 (William Hill, Unibet); 2pts win Notebook in 2.00 Leopardstown at 15/8 (Unibet); 1pt e.w. Ask Dillon in 3.00 Sandown at 15/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Mister Malarkey in 3.35 Sandown at 8/1 (NR); 1pt win Unexcepted in 3.45 Leopardstown at 4/1 (General). PROFIT=10.13pts

Football:

Sunday's Premier League (Feb 2) - 1pt Man City to beat Spurs to nil at 21/10 (General); 1pt Burnley to draw with Arsenal at 13/5 (General) Result pending

Sky Bet EFL (Feb 1) - 2pts 13+ corners in Charlton v Barnsley at 12/5 (Unibet), 1pt Peterborough (-1 handicap) to beat Ipswich at 13/2 (Boyle Sports). PROFIT=4.5pts

Saturday's Premier League (Feb 1) - 1pt Willian to score anytime at 17/4 (Unibet); 1pt Over 1.5 second half goals in Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd at 19/10 (BetVictor); 1pt Wolves to beat Man Utd at 13/5 (Unibet) Result pending

Golf:

Phoenix Open (Feb 2) - 2pts Adam Long to finish in the top five at 9/4 (Unibet, 888sport). Result pending

Saudi International (Feb 2) - 2pts Renato Paratore to finish in the top five at 3/1 (General). LOSS=2pts

Phoenix Open in-play (Feb 1) - 2pts Patrick Rodgers to win his three-ball at 8/5 (Betfair Sportsbook). LOSS=2pts

Saudi International (Feb 1) - 2pt double Pieters and Lowry to win their two-balls at 1.83/1 (Betfred). PROFIT=3.66pts

Waste Management Phoenix (Jan 30-Feb 2) - 1pt e.w. Byeong Hun An at 80/1 (Betfred, Betway 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Corey Conners at 80/1 (sportingbet 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Max Homa at 125/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Martin Laird at 150/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. J.J. Spaun at 300/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending

Saudi International (Jan 30-Feb 2) - 2pts e.w. Tom Lewis at 33/1 (Coral, Betway 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Min Woo Lee at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Gavin Green at 66/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sam Horsfield at 125/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Dean Burmester at 150/1 (Betfred, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

Rugby union:

Round One games (Feb 1-2) - 2pts Italy +12 on first-half handicap at 19/20 (BetVictor); 2pts Ireland -13 at evens (Betfair). LOSS=4pts

Cricket:

SA v England ODI Series (Feb 4-9) - 2pts England to win the series 3-0 at 10/3 (Sky Bet); 2pts Tom Curran top England series bowler at 3/1 (bet365, Paddy Power). Result pending

Darts:

PDC Masters (Jan 31-Feb 2) - 2pts Gerwyn Price to win the Masters at 13/2 (Boylesports, Ladbrokes), 1pt e.w. Nathan Aspinall to win the Masters at 22/1 (BetVictor, 1/2 1,2), 0.5pts Dave Chisnall at 25/1 (Sporting Bet), 0.5pts Aspinall v Price final at 40/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Aspinall v Chisnall final at 80/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

NFL:

Super Bowl LIV (Feb 2) - 3pts Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5pts) to win the Super Bowl at 10/11 (General); 1pt Travis Kelce & Raheem Mostert to both score TDs at 11/4 (Sky Bet). Result pending

Tennis:

Australian Open: Men's final (Feb 2) - 1pt Dominic Thiem to win and both players to win a set at 4/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=1pt

Australian Open: Women's final tips (Feb 1) - 1.5pts Sofia Kenin to win at 6/4 (General). PROFIT=2.25pts