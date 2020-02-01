Sky Bet EFL: Match previews and best bets for fixtures on Saturday February 1

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.
Recommended bets
2pts 13+ corners in Charlton v Barnsley at 12/5
1pt Peterborough (-1 handicap) to beat Ipswich at 13/2
Charlton v Barnsley
Two sides who will be desperate for victory meet at the Valley in a real relegation six-pointer.
Lee Bowyer's Charlton side sit four points above the drop zone while Barnsley find themselves six points adrift of safety.
The hosts have now gone six games without victory but did earn draws against Fulham and West Brom in their last two home games. Two teams who are heavily fancied for promotion this season.
There is some temptation in taking the 2/1 available on a home victory here, with 15/8 available across the board, but the value here lies elsewhere.
This column has enjoyed success with corners in recent weeks and this is a game that could continue that trend. More specifically, backing 13 or more at a price of 12/5.
Corners have been a real feature of Charlton's home games this season. Each of their last five home games, both in the Sky Bet Championship and the FA Cup, have seen the corner tally hit double figures.
The statistic was split evenly between both teams in their clashes with West Brom and Fulham - highlighting how they do contribute significantly in this area and it's not necessarily down to the opponent.
As an added bonus, seven of Barnsley's last eight away games have also seen ten or more corners which sets this one up to be a game with plenty of opportunities to score from those situation.
With that in mind, the 12/5 best price is one worth taking, but the value remains in the general 2/1 price across the board.
Best bet: 13+ corners at 12/5
Opta facts
- Charlton are looking to earn consecutive home league wins over Barnsley for the first time since winning six in a row between 1981 and 1990.
- Barnsley have lost just two of their last 12 league games against Charlton (W5 D5 L2).
- Charlton Athletic have won only one of their last 18 games in all competitions (W1 D6 L11).
- Barnsley have lost their last three games in all competitions, last losing four in a row in December 2017 under Paul Heckingbottom (five in a row).
- Charlton are unbeaten in their last four home league matches, their best run at Championship level since November 2014 (a run of 10).
- Barnsley have won just one of their last 15 away league matches (W1 D3 L11), though it did come in London in December against Millwall.
Ipswich v Peterborough
A huge game at the top of Sky Bet League One as Ipswich welcome Peterborough to Portman Road.
Peterborough had suffered a slump in form heading into January which fired them out of the play-off places altogether at one point, but three consecutive wins has fired them back to within four points of top.
What makes those results more impressive is the level of opposition. Last time out was a routine 2-0 win over Accrington but before then, they beat Rotherham and dismantled Wycombe. Those two currently occupy the automatic promotion spots.
They can also draw additional confidence from the fact that Ipswich's home form has been incredibly poor for a side with aspirations of returning to the Sky Bet Championship.
Paul Lambert's side sit 16th in the home standings with just 20 points gained from a possible 36. The fact they have picked up 28 points on the road will be a point of concern.
Peterborough already look an attractive price for victory considering they have seemingly turned the corner once again, which is great news considering we backed them to win the title before the season got underway.
It's worth squeezing that extra bit of value in this contest though and backing the away side to win by two goals or more. Posh on the -1 handicap is a best price of 13/2, with general odds of 6/1. Both provide big appeal.
Best bet: Peterborough (-1 handicap) to beat Ipswich at 13/2
Opta facts
- The last four games between Ipswich and Peterborough have ended in a stalemate, each of the previous three ending in a different scoreline (1-1, 2-2 and 0-0).
- Ipswich will be hosting Peterborough at Portman Road for the first time since November 2012 when both sides were in the Championship, the score ending level.
- Ipswich are looking to secure three consecutive home league wins for the first time since a run of five between April-August 2015.
- After a winless run of six games in which they scored just one goal (D2 L4), Peterborough have won their last three in League One by an aggregate score of 8-1.
- Ivan Toney has been involved in 22 league goals in 28 games for Peterborough this season (18 goals, 4 assists), just one fewer than he had in 44 appearances for the Posh last season (16 goals, 7 assists).
Sporting Life Accumulator
Starting in the Sky Bet Championship, where FULHAM have a home tie against Huddersfield. Scott Parker's side have won four of their last five at home across all competitions and take on a Huddersfield side who have failed to win four of their last five on the road.
In Sky Bet League One, title hopefuls ROTHERHAM are backed to get the better of Burton at home. The Millers have won their last four home league games and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the standings.
Another home side backed for success if PLYMOUTH, who face Newport. Ryan Lowe's men have won six of their last eight fixtures whereas Newport have lost five of their last six on the road.
Finally, we're backing CREWE on the road as they take on Walsall. Victory could move them up to second in the Sky Bet League Two table and they travel to a side who sit 20th in the home standings.
Head here to back Fulham, Rotherham, Crewe and Plymouth all to win enhanced to 14/1 with Sky Bet
Odds correct at 1630 GMT (31/01/20)