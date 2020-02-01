Sporting Life Accumulator: Enhanced four-fold for Sky Bet EFL fixtures on Saturday February 1

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.
Head here to back Fulham, Rotherham, Crewe and Plymouth all to win enhanced to 14/1 with Sky Bet
Starting in the Sky Bet Championship, where FULHAM have a home tie against Huddersfield. Scott Parker's side have won four of their last five at home across all competitions and take on a Huddersfield side who have failed to win four of their last five on the road.
In Sky Bet League One, title hopefuls ROTHERHAM are backed to get the better of Burton at home. The Millers have won their last four home league games and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the standings.
Another home side backed for success if PLYMOUTH, who face Newport. Ryan Lowe's men have won six of their last eight fixtures whereas Newport have lost five of their last six on the road.
Finally, we're backing CREWE on the road as they take on Walsall. Victory could move them up to second in the Sky Bet League Two table and they travel to a side who sit 20th in the home standings.
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (31/01/20)