Sporting Life Accumulator: Enhanced four-fold for Sky Bet EFL fixtures on Saturday February 1

Football
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
February 01, 2020

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Head here to back Fulham, Rotherham, Crewe and Plymouth all to win enhanced to 14/1 with Sky Bet

Starting in the Sky Bet Championship, where FULHAM have a home tie against Huddersfield. Scott Parker's side have won four of their last five at home across all competitions and take on a Huddersfield side who have failed to win four of their last five on the road.

In Sky Bet League One, title hopefuls ROTHERHAM are backed to get the better of Burton at home. The Millers have won their last four home league games and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the standings.

Another home side backed for success if PLYMOUTH, who face Newport. Ryan Lowe's men have won six of their last eight fixtures whereas Newport have lost five of their last six on the road.

Finally, we're backing CREWE on the road as they take on Walsall. Victory could move them up to second in the Sky Bet League Two table and they travel to a side who sit 20th in the home standings.

Head here to back Fulham, Rotherham, Crewe and Plymouth all to win enhanced to 14/1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at 1500 GMT (31/01/20)

Most Read Football

Premier League and EFL football gossip and transfer rumours1

Paper Talk: Juve eye van Dijk

A £150m Juventus move for Virgil van Dijk and a huge summer rebuild at Manchester City are just two of the stories on today's back pages.

Last updated 5h
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game2

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips3

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 6h
Willy Caballero started for Chelsea in their draw with Leicester4

Lampard explains keeper decision

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted it was the right time to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Last updated 3h
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola5

Pep: No CL would make me a failure

Pep Guardiola claims he will be regarded as a failure at Manchester City if he does not win the Champions League.

Last updated 4h

