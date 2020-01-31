January transfer window: Latest updates from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Premier League clubs are permitted to make changes to their squad lists throughout the January window; the deadline to re-submit those is 14:00 GMT on February 5.
The window for the Premier League and Sky Bet EFL will close at 23:00 GMT on Friday 31 January 2020.
🎥 JOSE BEING JOSE
⚔️ BLADES SIGN GREEK DEFENDER
Sheffield United have signed Greece defender Panos Retsos on loan from Bayer Leverkusen until the end of the season.
Retsos, 21, the Blades' fifth signing in the current January transfer window, has made six appearances this season for the Bundesliga club.
"Greece defender Panos Retsos arrives at Bramall Lane from German outfit Bayer Leverkusen on an initial deal until the end of the season," the Blades said on their official website.
Retsos began his career at Olympiacos and became the Greek club's youngest-ever captain in 2017 before moving to Leverkusen later that year for a fee of nearly £16million.
🦁 BASTON SET FOR VILLA
Swansea striker Borja Baston is set to join Aston Villa on a free transfer, according to the PA News agency.
Baston, who cost Swansea £15.5million from Atletico Madrid, has scored six goals this season but his last came at the end of September.
Villa's sporting director Suso knows Baston well from their time at Atletico and will be hoping the 27-year-old can provide the goals to help keep the club in the Premier League.
Baston's contract at the Liberty Stadium was due to expire in the summer.
He is understood to have travelled with the rest of Swansea's squad ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet Championship game with Preston, but is now on his way to Villa.
🤝 MATHESON MAKES WOLVES SWITCH
Wolves have signed teenager Luke Matheson from Rochdale, although the defender will remain on loan at the Sky Bet League One club for the remainder of the season.
The 17-year-old, who came through the academy at Dale, underwent a medical at Wolves' training ground on Friday ahead of a deal that is thought to be worth around £1million.
✍️ BRIGHTON SIGN CHELSEA DEFENDER
Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey has joined Brighton. He signs a three-and-a-half year deal with the Seagulls.
The 19-year-old was out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer and made three first team appearances for Frank Lampard this season.
🤝 READING COMPLETE WINGER DEAL
Reading have completed the loan signing of Ayub Masika from Beijing Renhe until the end of the season.
He scored two goals in the Chinese Super League in 2019.
📝 WIGAN RELEASE ROBINSON STATEMENT
We mentioned this a little earlier on and now Wigan have confirmed that Antonee Robinson's move to AC Milan has fallen through.
"Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson will remain at the DW Stadium after his move to AC Milan could not be completed," a statement read.
"Robinson, 22, travelled to Milan this morning after the two clubs agreed a fee for the permanent transfer on Thursday evening.
"The USA international underwent a medical examination with AC Milan, though further medical tests with the Italian authorities were required, which were subject to a 72-hour deadline.
"As such, the deal could not be formally ratified before the 8pm Italian Transfer Deadline on Friday."
🦊 LEICESTER DEFENDER TO DEPART
Bristol City have won the race to sign Leicester defender Filip Benkovic.
Derby were believed to be his likely destination, but the Croatian centre-back will link with Lee Johnson's side for the remainder of the season.
Leicester are expected to complete the signing of Wolves' Ryan Bennett before the 11pm deadline.
🤝 CAN MAKES DORTMUND MOVE
Germany international Emre Can has left Juventus to join Borussia Dortmund.
The 26-year-old former Liverpool midfielder has agreed a loan deal until the end of the season with a view to a permanent switch.
"In Emre Can we get a German national player who can be used across multiple systems in defence as well as in central midfield," BVB sports director Michael Zorc told the club website.
"He is a player who brings technique and has a strong will to win."
Can, who was reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham, added: "I think the team has great potential and can win something.
"I am convinced that I can help them and can't wait to play in front of these fans, for whom Borussia Dortmund are known all over the world, for the first time. "
✍️ RANGERS CLOSE IN ON WINGER
Rangers have agreed a deal with Hibernian to take Florian Kamberi to Ibrox on loan, according to the PA news agency.
Steven Gerrard moved for the 24-year-old, who has eight goals this season, after losing Jermain Defoe to a calf injury for about five weeks.
Midfielder Greg Docherty is understood to be moving from Ibrox to Easter Road on loan after holding talks with the likes of Sunderland, Charlton and Millwall this month.
Rangers earlier completed the signing of Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi - son of Romanian great Gheorge - on loan from Belgian champions Genk with an "exclusive option" to buy the 21-year-old at the end of the season.
Celtic have been linked with a loan move for Newcastle winger Christian Atsu after losing Mikey Johnston to a knee injury earlier this week.
❌ ROBINSON'S MILAN MOVE IS OFF
It's not good news for Antonee Robinson...
His move to AC Milan is OFF due to an issue over some terms of the deal to bring him to Serie A from Wigan.
👋 ANGELINO LEAVES CITY
Angelino has completed a loan move to Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig - which comes just six months after re-joining Manchester City.
The German side have an option to sign the left-back permanently for £25m in the summer.
🔵 BRIGHTON RECALL FORWARD
Brighton forward Jurgen Locadia has been recalled from his loan spell with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.
The Dutchman has been linked with a move to the United States and MLS side FC Cincinnati. Locadia scored four times in 12 appearances in all competitions for the German side.
The 26-year-old joined Brighton from PSV Eindhoven for £14million in January 2018 but struggled to hold down a place. He scored six goals in 43 appearances before being loaned out to Hoffenheim at the start of the season.
😇 DEFENDER SET TO LEAVE SAINTS
Long-serving defender Maya Yoshida looks set to leave Southampton and join Sampdoria, according to the PA news agency.
The 31-year-old moved to St Mary's from Dutch side VVV Venlo shortly after their promotion to the Premier League in 2012.
Yoshida has been a key figure during that period but has found playing time restricted under Ralph Hasenhuttl this season.
It is understood Serie A side Sampdoria have made a late move for the centre-back, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign.
The loan until the end of the season would be worth around £3million to Saints and end the possibility of Kevin Danso cutting his loan short.
🔴 BORO BRING IN DEFENDER
Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of AS Saint Etienne centre back Harold Moukoudi on-loan until the end of the season.
Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate said: “We’re delighted to bring Harold in to the club. He’s a player we’ve been keeping an eye on and it’s a real coup that we’ve been able to bring him here.
“He’s a unit of a defender, a real big, strong lad, and he’s a quality player. He’s still young, but he has plenty of experience, having played in the top division in France, in the Europa League, and also for Cameroon.
"He’ll be a very important addition to our squad and will really increase the competition we have for places."
👀 UNITED COOL ON KING
Manchester United are now looking at other options to Bournemouth's Joshua King as they continue their striker search. Sky Sports News says the Red Devils haven't come back in after an initial £20m bid was rejected and are looking elsewhere.
That begs the question, who is in Man Utd's sights?
📽 STIL WAITING FOR BOWEN
West Ham still haven't concluded the deal for Hull forward Jarrod Bowen, that's one long medical he's having...
🗣 QUOTES ON CAVANI
Edinson Cavani will remain at Paris St Germain until at least the end of the season.
The 32-year-old, who has only six months left on his PSG contract, had been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea, but appeared to be heading for Spain with Atletico Madrid until the deal fell through.
PSG sports director Leonardo was quoted in L'Equipe: "We have reached an agreement with no one, he is available for the call (to play).
"We never thought of selling him. At one point we opened the negotiation, but there was no agreement.Six-and-a-half-years in a club, it will not be erased in two weeks of discussion."
🔎 LEIPZIG EYE ANGELINO
Angelino has hardly been a success at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola doesn't get many wrong but maybe he has here as Angelino has really struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League.
An escape route could be over to Germany where high-flying RB Leipzig are thought to be interested in taking him on loan until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.
👀 BALE LEFT OUT OF DERBY SQUAD
No Gareth Bale in the Real Madrid squad...
🐯 MADDISON JOINS HULL
Hull have sold their two best players today, but have at least brought one in with Marcus Maddison joining on loan from Peterborough until the end of the season.
He's scored some pretty decent goals for Posh this season..
⛔ CAVANI STAYING AT PSG
This is the window of staying put obviously as another top target is going nowhere! Edinson Cavani handed in a ransfer request at PSG but he'll now be remaining in the French captial, at least until the summer.
The Uruguayan should've beena hot prospect around Europe but only Atletico Madrid actually got involved in serious negoatiations, only for that deal to slip away just before deadline day.
Spurs, Chelsea and Man Utd have all been credited with interest in him, but none of the Premier League sides have made a firm bid and now Cavani will be staying with PSG, according to manager Thomas Tuchel.
💪 GERS HAPPY WITH HAGI DEAL
Rangers have confirmed the deadline day signing of Ianis Hagi, son of former Romanian legend Gheorghe, on loan until the end of the season.
The Romania international had joined from Belgian club Genk in a deal which also gives Rangers an exclusive option to make the deal permanent.
Boss Steven Gerrard said in a statement: "We have been scouting him for some time and it was clear that he has the quality to help to make a difference to the team."
👶 WOLVES TO SIGN DALE TEENAGER
Rochdale's Luke Matheson is on the verge of a dream move to the Premier League having been targeted by Wolves, who are preparing to sign him for £1m.
The 17-year-old famously scored against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup and is now closing in on what would be a fairytale switch to the Premier League.
⛔ NO GO FOR GIROUD
Olivier Giroud will NOT be leaving Chelsea now, with Frank Lampard insisting that the Frenchman is going nowhere despite him being linked with moves to Italy as well as Tottenham and Aston Villa.
Lampard may be slightly frustrated that he's not been able to make any signings this January and says the window is now "95% shut" for Chelsea with Napoli's Dries Mertens also a big "no" from Lampard.
📽 WILDER MADE THE DIFFERENCE
🧤 KEEPER MAKES DREAM OLD TRAFFORD MOVE
Southend keeper Nathan Bishop has made the move of a lifetime after joining Manchester United from the League One strugglers.
The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Roots Hall, where he made 39 appearances after making his debut in December 2017. The England Under-20s international has signed a two-and-a-half year deal and will link up with the development squad.
"The opportunity to join Manchester United is a dream come true," he said.
⚔ BLADES BAG ANOTHER
Sheffield United have made another signing after smashing their transfer record for Sander Berge with the addition of Dutch forward Richairo Zivkovic.
The former Ajax man has moved to Sheffield from China where he played for Changchun Yatai and has joined the the very popular loan with the option of a permanent move deal that seems to be the norm in January.
23-year-old Zivkovic has played for the Netherlands at Under-21 level.
🚑 WIGAN MAN COMPLETES MILAN MEDICAL
Antonee Robinson is on the verge of making a shock £10m move from Wigan to Italian giants AC Milan after completing his medical in Milan ahead of his Serie A switch.
There can't have been too many players swapping Wigan for Milan, but Robinson is treading that path, with the Latcis making a tidy profit having signed him for £2m from Everton.
👀 WELLS TO FIRE ROBINS?
⛔ ZIDANE WANTS TO KEEP BALE
Those Spurs links continue, but Real Madrid insist Bale will not be leaving to go back to the Premier League despite his strained relationship with Zinedine Zidane.
🐯 WHAT WILL GROSICKI BRING?
💥 DONE DEAL - BAGGIES BAG KAMIL
Hull are definitely having a clear-out as Jarrod Bowen is off to West ham and now Poland international winger Kamil Grosicki has been allowed to leave to join Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom.
Grosicki has signed an 18-month deal and the Baggies will hope he can spark a return to form after their recent slump..
📝 DONE DEAL - SOARES JOINS ARSENAL
After Kyle Walker-Peters swapped Tottenham for Southampton, Cedric Soares has now gone in the opposite direction as has joined Arsenal from Saints in a loan move.
The former Sporting Lisbon man played 138 times for Southampton, scoring three times, and has played some decent games during his spell at St Mary's.
A decent defender, Soares is know for his attacking intent flying down the right flank so that should fit in nicely with Mikel Arteta's style he wants to play.
🦊 FOXES SIGN WOLVES MAN
Ryan Bennett is crossing the midlands as he swaaps Wolves for Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers brings him in for defensive cover on loan, with a view to making it permanent in the summer.
😲 BALE BREAKTHROUGH?
We've had a price crash on Gareth Bale this morning after a report in The Times that Tottenham have held positivie talks with Real Madrid over what would be an incredible return to north London for the Welshman.
His agent has previously ruled out a departure from the Spanish capital but now it seems that a shock deadline day move back to the Premier League could well be on the cards.
⚒ BOWEN SET FOR HAMMERS
West Ham have swooped in to beat Crystal Palace to the signature of Hull star Jarrod Bowen, who is on his way to east London to complete his Hammers medical ahead of a £20m move to the Premier League.
Here's what they're getting...
🗣 KING COULD JOIN UTD
Eddie Howe does not sound too positive on the prospect of keeping Joshua King at Bournemouth amid reports of Man Utd making a move for the Norwegian.
"It's out of my control. I love Joshua as a player but I know what Manchester United means to him," said Howe about the future of their Premier League top scorer.
Sounds like the Norwegian wants to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford so this deal could well go through.
🤔 WHERE WILL GIROUD GO?
Lazio have joined the race for Olivier Giroud, who seems certain to be leaving Stamford Bridge today with the only question being where will he end up.
Tottenham have become surprise favourites, while Steve Bruce has admitted that he tried, and failed, to bring him to Newcastle. Italy seems his favoured destination but on deadline day, you never know!
- Tottenham - 1/2
- Lazio - 5/2
- Inter Milan - 5/1
- Newcastle - 16/1
👑 MAN UTD GO FOR KING
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he needs to sign a striker, and Bournemouth man Joshua King is his latest target as the Red Devils have just had a bid rejected for the Norway international.
Is this a sign of desparation? Maybe, but not as much as looking into signing former Watford man Odion Ighalo, as United are as short as 2/1 to sign him today!
⭐️ CHARLTON GET MCGEADY
The first deal of Deadline Day was actually completed one second into Friday and it was...
Aiden McGeady moving to Sky Bet Championship club Charlton on a loan until the end of the season from League One Sunderland.
Charlton Manager Lee Bowyer said: “Bringing in someone with his quality is going to add to the squad. Last season we played against them obviously on three occasions and he’s an exceptional player.
👀 CHAMPIONSHIP DEALS TO HAPPEN
So here are some of the deals that could be completed in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday.
- West Brom are closing in on the signing Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki
- Nottingham Forest should complete their second signing of the window, with Strasbourg striker Nuno da Costa joining for €2m.
- Bristol City are exploring the possibility of striking a late loan deal for Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu.
- Huddersfield are reportedly desperate to complete another signing and it could be Nigerian forward Isaac Success.
- In Sky Bet League One, Sunderland are looking to loan Bobby Duncan from Italian Fiorentina. Duncan is the cousin of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
👑 UNITED FAIL TO BECOME KING
Boosted by the Bruno Fernandes purchase Manchester United have their confidence up and the Telegraph report that they went for Bournemouth forward Josh King. However that has been pushed back and looks unlikely to happen on Friday.
‼ IT IS DEADLINE DAY
Happy Deadline Day everyone - it is finally here. After a fairly low key January so far we've seen the deals hot up - and get more expensive - over the last few days.
So without doubt we will at least get some panic buys and big money spent on this final day.
The window shuts at 2300 GMT - follow it all right here. We cannot promise we will get as excited as Sky Sports, but we will have all the done deals, final rumours and facts and stats.
✅ BURNLEY ANNOUNCE BROWNHILL CAPTURE
Burnley have signed midfielder Josh Brownhill from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.
The Premier League club have announced the 24-year-old has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Turf Moor with the option to extend for a further 12 months.
Brownhill is manager Sean Dyche's first signing of the January transfer window.
✍️ FOREST BRING IN BRIGHTON'S BONG
Nottingham Forest have signed Cameroon defender Gaetan Bong from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.
The 31-year-old has joined up with the Forest squad ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet Championship trip to Birmingham.
Bong spent four and a half years at Brighton after moving on a free transfer from Wigan in 2015.
⚽️ READING COMPLETE ARARUNA SIGNING
Reading have signed Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Sao Paulo.
The 23-year-old, who is primarily a defensive midfielder but can also operate in other positions, is the Royals' first signing of the January transfer window.
Manager Mark Bowen said: "Felipe looks like a really bright, young talent who can play in two or three different positions - right-back, on the right side of midfield and as a defensive central midfielder.
"He's got those Brazilian qualities - the ball is his friend. I spoke with him when he arrived in the country and he is a clever kid with a good personality and his English is very good, which should mean he settles well in England and fits in amongst the first-team group."
🌹 ROSE MAKES NEWCASTLE LOAN SWITCH
Newcastle have signed England left-back Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.
The Magpies have announced the 29-year-old has become their third January recruit following the signings of Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro.
Rose told NUFC TV: "It's a great honour for me to be here. I'm so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I'm looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I'm playing."
✅ LEISTNER AGREES LOAN MOVE TO COLOGNE
QPR have allowed defender Toni Leistner to depart the club to sign for Cologne on loan until the end of the season.
The 29-year-old has struggled for minutes over the last month and returns to his native Germany to play in the Bundesliga.
🎥 WATCH: FERNANDES' BEST MOMENTS
👀 PIATEK ON THE MOVE
AC Milan have confirmed that forward Krzysztof Piatek has agreed a deal to join Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.
Piatek had been linked with a move to the Premier League - with Chelsea and Tottenham both reportedly interested.
"The Club would like to thank the player for his professional commitment and wishes him all the best for his future career," Milan said in a statement.
⚔️ BLADES SMASH TRANSFER RECORD
Sheffield United have signed midfielder Sander Berge from Genk, breaking their club transfer record.
The 21-year-old, a Norway international, moves to Bramall Lane from the Belgian champions for a fee that eclipses the £20million the Blades paid for Oli McBurnie in the summer.
Berge has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract and he could make his debut away at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
🤝 FERNANDES JOINS UNITED
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes has completed his move to Manchester United
He's joined the Old Trafford club on a five-and-a-half year deal.
🐯 PALACE CLOSE IN ON BOWEN
Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Hull forward Jarrod Bowen, according to Sky Sports.
They report that the Premier League side are close to agreeing a deal worth £16m plus add-ons.
The Tigers are also set to lose Kamil Grosicki as he is closing in on a move to Sky Bet Championship title hopefuls West Brom.
📸 FERNANDES IN UNITED COLOURS
Happy, United fans?
🤝 ROJO LEAVES UNITED
Estudiantes have announced the signing of Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo on loan for the rest of the season.
The 29-year-old Argentina defender returns to the club where he first came through the ranks, and links up with ex-United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron, who serves as the club's chairman.
Estudiantes announced the signing with a short video, writing on social media: "Your dream and that of the Pincha family come trues. We meet again. Welcome and thanks for coming back, Marcos. We welcome you with the heart."
Rojo joined United in 2014 in a £16million move from Sporting Lisbon, but suffered the first in a series of injuries just a month after making his debut.
✍️ RANGERS TO COMPLETE LOAN DEAL
Ianis Hagi is set to become Steven Gerrard's first January signing as the son of Romania great Gheorghe prepares to agree a six-month loan deal.
Gerrard has been focusing on trimming his squad this month but is now ready to make a move for the highly-rated Genk midfielder.
Hagi - whose father starred for both Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as Romania at two World Cups - has himself won 10 caps for his country.
He also shone at the European Under-21 Championship last summer, scoring against both England and a Croatia side containing Ibrox defender Nikola Katic.
😇 SAINTS TO LET CEDRIC LEAVE
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed Cedric Soares will be allowed to leave ahead of the January transfer deadline after bringing in full-back Kyle Walker-Peters on loan.
Portuguese defender Soares, currently recovering from a knee problem, is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move to Arsenal.
Asked if the arrival of Walker-Peters from Tottenham meant Cedric was now likely to leave, Hasenhuttl said: "From our side, yes. The fact is that he is out of contract in the summer."
The Southampton manager told a press conference broadcast by the club: "We had a good meeting two days ago. We didn't speak about that (Cedric leaving).
"I was very positive with the development of his game in our shape and I also mentioned I could go longer with him (in the team), but sometimes things change quickly in football.
"Then for the club and for him, it is the best that we say 'okay, if you want to leave, you have only two or three more months (of) contract, then it's better to go' and we are concentrating on developing other players."
📝 THE TRANSFERS BACKED TO HAPPEN
The January transfer window is about to slam shut with Premier League and Sky Bet EFL clubs having just over 24 hours left to complete deals.
We've already seen some big moves happen. Manchester United agreed a deal for their top target Bruno Fernandes while Tottenham bolstered their midfield with the addition of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica and Steven Bergwijn from PSV. Liverpool have also been active as they welcomed Takumi Minamino.
On the continent, Erling Braut Haaland caught the headlines as the superstar made a £19.2m switch from Red Bull Salzburg to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund - where he has scored five goals in his first two games.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to AC Milan from LA Galaxy and Juventus splashed out £29.7m on Atalanta's Dejan Kulusevski.
But what deals could we see on deadline day? Using odds from Sky Bet, Tom Carnduff looks at some of the deals that have been backed to happen.
🎩 LUTON BRING IN ANOTHER
❌ NO BOWEN BIDS
Hull boss Grant McCann has confirmed that there have been no bids in for star forward Jarrod Bowen.
"Jarrod trained this morning and I’ve not had any bids my way," he told the media on Thursday.
⚔️ BLADES BUSINESS TO BE DONE
Sheffield United hope to sign three players before the transfer window closes, with a club-record deal for Genk midfielder Sander Berge nearing completion.
The PA news agency understands Berge was at the club's training ground on Thursday ahead of a move to Bramall Lane, with the fee set to eclipse the £20million the Blades paid for Oli McBurnie in the summer.
The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the top young midfield talents in Europe and signing him would represent a coup for Blades boss Chris Wilder, who has tracked the player for some time.
Wilder would not be drawn on Berge specifically but ahead of Friday night's transfer deadline he said: "We are working away on a number of deals, a number of deal that we are close to getting over the line, and they will be presented in the time when everything is done out of respect to the clubs that we are working with and the individual players.
"We are working away. It is tough and of course I wouldn't expect it to be any different and I shouldn't be surprised that I'm getting up at the crack of dawn and going to bed in the early hours, because that is the work you have to do to make things happen and improve the club."
Wilder, who has also been linked with moves for striker Richairo Zivkovic from Changchun Yatai and defender Panagiotis Retsos from Bayer Leverkusen, added: "Hopefully by the end of the window we will have a group that will be as strong as it has for a long long time in this club's history and we look forward to the challenges ahead."
🎩 DONE DEAL FOR THE HATTERS
✅ DONE DEAL!
Wolves have completed the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiacos on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
The fee is understood to be £17million, which makes the 24-year-old the third most expensive signing in the club's history behind Raul Jimenez (£32million) and Adama Traore (£18million).
Podence becomes the 10th Portuguese player within manager Nuno Espirito Santo's current squad, and is part of the same Sporting Lisbon academy that produced goalkeeper Rui Patricio and midfielder Joao Moutinho.
⚔️ BLADES DEAL IN THE OFFING?
Sheffield United are set for a double signing before the deadline.
There has been a lot of interest in 21-year-old Norwegian Sander Berge of Genk, who is rated at £27m, but after having an offer rejected earlier this week it looks like they have got their man. Even ahead of Man United, who have reportedly been interested in the midfielder.
The other is 21-year-old defender Panagiotis Retsos from Bayer Leverkusen, who is versatile and set to move to Bramall Lane on loan until the end of the season.
🇧🇲 BRISTOL CITY CLOSE IN ON WELLS
Nahki Wells is set for a medical at Bristol City, according to Sky Sports after a fee was agreed with Burnley. The forward was recently recalled from his loan at QPR ahead of a permanent exit from Turf Moor.
📰 PAPER TALK
- Lampard identifies top summer target for Chelsea
- Bale in talks over Premier League return?
- Potential striker merry-go-round?
- Spurs eye late move for LaLiga star
- West Ham weighing up double swoop
SUSO TO SEVILLA
AC Milan have confirmed that former Liverpool forward Suso is heading to Sevilla, on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
Odds correct at time of writing