Chelsea are closing in on the £115m signing of Enzo Fernández and could continue their remarkable spending by making a last-ditch bid for Brighton's Moisés Caicedo (The Guardian).

That would mean the Blues hijacking another of Arsenal's transfer deals, with the Gunners currently weighing up whether or not to increase their offer for Moisés Caicedo to about £75m (The Times).

Even if Mikel Arteta's side are successful with a bid for Caicedo, Arsenal still want to bring in Declan Rice in the near future (The Sun).

Joao Cancelo is set to leave Manchester City following a training ground bust-up with Pep Guardiola (Daily Mail).

Leicester are poised to step up their bid to sign Jack Harrison from Leeds as Brendan Rodgers seeks more attacking options before the transfer window closes (Daily Mail). Meanwhile the Foxes are also looking to strengthen at the back, tabling a £15m bid for Stoke's Harry Soutar (The Sun).

Given Chelsea's mass spending this window, the Blues need to move a few players on, and Hakim Ziyech is one, who could be ready to move to Paris Saint-Germain on-loan (The Athletic).

Jorginho could be another, with London rivals Arsenal exploring a move for the Italian midfielder (Daily Express).

Nottingham Forest are ready to switch sights to Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico after talks over a deal for Keylor Navas hit a last-minute hitch (Daily Mail).