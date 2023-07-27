The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including Chelsea's chase of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo's future.
Chelsea are closing in on the £115m signing of Enzo Fernández and could continue their remarkable spending by making a last-ditch bid for Brighton's Moisés Caicedo (The Guardian).
That would mean the Blues hijacking another of Arsenal's transfer deals, with the Gunners currently weighing up whether or not to increase their offer for Moisés Caicedo to about £75m (The Times).
Even if Mikel Arteta's side are successful with a bid for Caicedo, Arsenal still want to bring in Declan Rice in the near future (The Sun).
Joao Cancelo is set to leave Manchester City following a training ground bust-up with Pep Guardiola (Daily Mail).
Leicester are poised to step up their bid to sign Jack Harrison from Leeds as Brendan Rodgers seeks more attacking options before the transfer window closes (Daily Mail). Meanwhile the Foxes are also looking to strengthen at the back, tabling a £15m bid for Stoke's Harry Soutar (The Sun).
Given Chelsea's mass spending this window, the Blues need to move a few players on, and Hakim Ziyech is one, who could be ready to move to Paris Saint-Germain on-loan (The Athletic).
Jorginho could be another, with London rivals Arsenal exploring a move for the Italian midfielder (Daily Express).
Nottingham Forest are ready to switch sights to Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico after talks over a deal for Keylor Navas hit a last-minute hitch (Daily Mail).
Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement in principle to sign Pedro Porro for €45m after a month of negotiations (The Athletic).
Harry Maguire who has rejected a loan move to Inter Milan, will quit Manchester United if his playing time remains short (Daily Express).
Southampton have triggered the £26m release clause of Braga striker Vitinha as they bid to help their survival chances (The Sun).
Fulham are hoping to get a loan move for out-of-favour Arsenal defender Cedric Soares (Daily Mirror).
Nottingham Forest are preparing for a frantic final day, with Atlético Madrid defender Felipe flying in for a medical on Tuesday (Daily Telegraph).
Arsenal sporting director Edu is reportedly weighing up a late bid for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans (Daily Express).