We'll start with Tottenham, and they have reportedly submitted a late offer to Bayer Leverkusen for the services of Piero Hincapie (Daily Express).

That comes as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his defensive ranks in advance of Tuesday's transfer deadline (Daily Express).

They are set to wrap up the signing of wing-back Pedro Porro before Tuesday's Deadline Day (The Sun).

Staying in north London, as Roberto De Zerbi says that Brighton are ready to move on without Moises Caicedo, giving Arsenal fresh hope ahead of Deadline Day (The Sun).

Elsewhere, Barcelona could scupper Chelsea's chances of securing a permanent deal for Joao Felix with the LaLiga giants keen on the Portugal star (The Sun).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr coach has claimed the forward will 'go back to Europe' before retiring from football, according to reports (Daily Mail).

It comes as Ronaldo's former club, Manchester United, have received 10 offers from clubs wanting to take Anthony Elanga on loan for the rest of the season (The Sun).