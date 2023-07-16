The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Tottenham chasing defensive improvements.
We'll start with Tottenham, and they have reportedly submitted a late offer to Bayer Leverkusen for the services of Piero Hincapie (Daily Express).
That comes as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his defensive ranks in advance of Tuesday's transfer deadline (Daily Express).
They are set to wrap up the signing of wing-back Pedro Porro before Tuesday's Deadline Day (The Sun).
Staying in north London, as Roberto De Zerbi says that Brighton are ready to move on without Moises Caicedo, giving Arsenal fresh hope ahead of Deadline Day (The Sun).
Elsewhere, Barcelona could scupper Chelsea's chances of securing a permanent deal for Joao Felix with the LaLiga giants keen on the Portugal star (The Sun).
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr coach has claimed the forward will 'go back to Europe' before retiring from football, according to reports (Daily Mail).
It comes as Ronaldo's former club, Manchester United, have received 10 offers from clubs wanting to take Anthony Elanga on loan for the rest of the season (The Sun).
Jürgen Klopp has claimed that there will be no more signings this month as Liverpool, but one outgoing, as Galatasaray are leading the chase to sign defender Nat Phillips prior to Tuesday's transfer deadline (The Athletic).
Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom have made a double loan swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien and Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah (Daily Mail).
Another side chasing a return to the Premier League is Sheffield United, and Sander Berge is set to leave the Blades after Paul Heckingbottom left him out of the side - Fulham and Newcastle are reportedly interested (The Sun).
Marco Asensio has a contract renewal offer on the table from Real Madrid but several other top European clubs have also made contact with him through his agent Jorge Mendes (Daily Mirror).
Ajax's Dusan Tadic has seen a move to Roma fall through as Jose Mourinho attempts to resolve the future of misfit Nicolo Zaniolo (Daily Mirror).