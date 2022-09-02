Recap the transfer updates, rumours, gossip and done deals from deadline day across the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

City sign Dortmund defender Akanji

Liverpool sign Arthur, Chelsea add Aubameyang Please refresh your page for the latest updates.

0025 | CHELSEA ANNOUNCE AUBA DEAL! This is one that has been going on throughout deadline day. However, nearly an hour-and-a-half after the deadline, Chelsea have announced the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. The move is a permanent one, and the former Arsenal forward has penned a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

0018 | TRAORE JOINS WOLVES Wolves have signed Mali midfielder Boubacar Traore on a season-long loan from Metz. He becomes the club's fifth new signing of the summer.

0015 | BRIGHTON SIGN GILMOUR Brighton have confirmed the signing of Billy Gilmour from Chelsea. The midfielder joins on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

0013 | GNONTO JOINS LEEDS Leeds have confirmed the signing of Wilfried Gnonto from FC Zurich. He joins for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year deal.

0008 | YET ANOTHER TWIST! Can. You. Believe. It. According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Bamba Dieng to Nice deal is still alive. There will be another medical on Friday as the French club look to revive the deal. Ligue 1 rules allow clubs to make one signing outside of the transfer window - this is known as a ‘joker’.

2345 | FULHAM SIGN JAMES Leeds finally gave the green light to this deal... Fulham have completed the signing of Daniel James on a season-long loan from their Premier League rivals. It could suggest the Elland Road club have been successful in their pursuit of Wilfried Gnonto.

Don't go to bed just yet...there is still work to be done #DeadlineDay #FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 1, 2022

2337 | ZAKARIA SIGNING CHELSEA DEAL We can confidently guess that at least one of the four deal sheets in with the Premier League is for Chelsea...

Denis Zakaria is signing his Chelsea contract right now. 🚨🔵 #CFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

2335 | FOUR DEAL SHEETS IN The Premier League have confirmed that FOUR deal sheets were submitted in time. That allows further time to complete deals that are at an advanced stage.

Four deal sheets were submitted by #PL clubs on time, ahead of prospective moves... — Premier League (@premierleague) September 1, 2022

2331 | CELTIC SIGN DENMARK MIDFIELDER Celtic have completed the signing of Denmark midfielder Oliver Abildgaard. The 26-year-old has arrived from Rubin Kazan on a season-long loan deal.

2317 | CHONG RETURNS TO BIRMINGHAM Tahith Chong has returned to Birmingham on a permanent deal. Chong spent last season on loan at Birmingham from Manchester United, making 20 appearances in an injury-hit campaign. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has now signed a four-year deal at the Sky Bet Championship club. Chong told BluesTV: "I am excited to be back. Especially after last season, I have always felt Birmingham City had been my second home."

2315 | BELLERIN JOINS BARCA Barcelona weren't completely quiet on deadline day. They've announced the signing of Hector Bellerin on a one-year deal after the defender terminated his contract at Arsenal.

dreams come true 😏 pic.twitter.com/VZkVAbiY9S — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2022

2311 | ANOTHER IN AT SOUTHAMPTON Southampton have announced the signing of Croatia centre-back Duje Caleta-Car, pending a work permit and international clearance. The 25-year-old agreed a four-year contract from French side Marseille. Hasenhuttl said: “Duje is already a very established and experienced player, who has done an impressive job at his previous clubs. “He is a big presence on the pitch and he will bring even more quality into our centre-back group. It is important we have good depth and options in this position, and he gives us another very strong one.”

2303 | LEEDS WORKING ON STRIKER DEAL Leeds are working on a deal to sign Wilfried Gnonto from FC Zurich. The 18-year-old is already a full Italy international, earning four caps for his country. He grabbed an assist just five minutes into his debut in June, following it up with a goal in another game against Germany.

Leeds are set to sign Willy Gnonto from FC Zurich! Deal almost done, just waiting for work permit then it will be the final signing. Here we go! 🚨🚨⚪️ #LUFC



Italian talent has agreed personal terms with Leeds. pic.twitter.com/yfOwykj3CW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

2300 | THE TRANSFER WINDOW IS CLOSED! So that is that, after months of rumours, speculation and moves, the 2022 summer transfer window is CLOSED! Of course, we have to claim that it 'slams shut', but it's been a busy day with a number of completed deals. As ever, we can expect further news and announcements over the next few hours so stick with us...

2257 | VILLA SIGN DEFENDER Villa announced the signing of Jan Bednarek on a season-long loan from Southampton at 11pm. The Poland defender had also been linked with West Ham, but Steven Gerrard won the race for his signature.

2254 | GILMOUR PASSES BRIGHTON MEDICAL Billy Gilmour has passed his Brighton medical, according to Sky Sports. That's ahead of completing a £10m move from Chelsea - the third deal between the two clubs after Marc Cucurella and Levi Colwill. An announcement is expected soon.

2250 | FULHAM SIGN VINICIUS While we await the outcome of the Dan James deal, Fulham have announced the signing of Carlos Vinicius. The former Tottenham striker joins for an undisclosed fee from Benfica. He has signed at three-year deal at Craven Cottage.

2246 | ONE IN AT LEEDS? Daniel James is set to join Fulham on-loan from Leeds. The Whites allowed the winger to make the temporary move to the capital. However, while it was expected to be a quiet end to the window, it appears that the Elland Road club are looking to make a signing of their own. Don't go to bed just yet...

Dan James completed medicals as new Fulham player, deal agreed — while Leeds are working on a new signing after Dieng story. 🚨⚪️ #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/Igrm5XpgTz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

2243 | BATSHUAYI NOT GOING TO FOREST There's been A LOT of signings at Nottingham Forest this summer, but it looks like Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi won't be one of them now. He had been linked with a move to the City Ground a few hours ago.

Looks like Michy Batshuayi’s move to Nottingham Forest from Chelsea will not be happening. #NFFC #CFC #DeadlineDay — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 1, 2022

2236 | DETAILS NEEDED IN AUBA DEAL We're not quite there with the Aubameyang to Chelsea deal just yet...

Am told there are still some minor details to sort out before #CFC complete Aubameyang deal. Doesn’t sound like a major problem though. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) September 1, 2022

2233 | BERNARDO HAPPY AT CITY Bernardo Silva said leaving Manchester City this summer was never an option and insists he is happy at the club. The Portuguese midfielder had been linked with moves to Barcelona and Paris St Germain but boss Pep Guardiola was steadfast in his desire to keep the player at the club. Silva said an offer did come in for him late in the transfer window, but is content staying at the Etihad Stadium. "I’m staying. I spoke with the club and I’m staying," he said after City’s 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. “I’m happy here at Man City and I will do my best. It’s Man City. In the last five seasons we have won four Premier Leagues and got to the final of the Champions League."

2227 | ROBINSON JOINS CARDIFF Callum Robinson has joined Cardiff from Sky Bet Championship rivals West Brom for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international has signed a three-year deal in the Welsh capital. Robinson told the Cardiff website: “I’m buzzing. It’s another adventure for me and a challenge I’m looking forward to. “I spoke with the gaffer (Steve Morison) and I saw the match against West Brom, and City love playing football. That is me to a tee."

2221 | GARNER MAKES EVERTON SWITCH James Garner has signed for Everton on a four-year deal from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee. "I’m made up to sign for Everton. It’s a huge step in my career and I want to help the team get better while progressing as a player,” Garner told evertontv. "I think Everton is the perfect place to do that. I can’t wait to get started."

2218 | DIENG 'FAILS MEDICAL' Just when you thought this deal couldn't provide any further twists... Reports in France claim that Bamba Dieng has failed his medical at Nice. The Marseille forward rejected Leeds in favour of staying in Ligue 1 after the Premier League club had agreed a fee.

And just when you thought this deal couldn't provide any further drama...reports in France say that Bamba Dieng has failed his medical at Nice. — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) September 1, 2022

2210 | LIVERPOOL BRING IN ARTHUR Liverpool made a late move with the signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the season. Boss Jurgen Klopp bolstered his midfield options after Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury.

Brazilian Melo, 26, told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’m really, really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football, it’s a dream. “We talked a lot, and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I’m sure it was the right choice. I’m really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt.”

2203 | CELTIC SET FOR SIGNING Celtic are set to strengthen further ahead of Saturday’s visit of Rangers amid a quiet end to the transfer window at Ibrox. The Scottish champions are expected to announce a deal for Rubin Kazan’s Denmark international Oliver Abildgaard ahead of the deadline. The powerful 24-year-old midfielder will be reunited with former Kazan team-mates Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic, who made an impressive late debut in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Ross County.

2200 | THE FINAL HOUR! There is just ONE HOUR to go until the deadline! However, expect it to go beyond then, with the usual deal sheets expected to be in with the Premier League.

2154 | COVENTRY CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

NEWS: Coventry City have concluded their transfer business, both in and out, in the Summer transfer window. #PUSB — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) September 1, 2022

2151 | LEICESTER BEATEN AGAIN Over in the Premier League game tonight, Manchester United have beaten Leicester 1-0 thanks to Jadon Sancho's first-half goal. Erik ten Hag's side have now won three consecutive games, while the Foxes remain bottom of the Premier League table.

2135 | SAINTS SIGN CITY YOUNGSTER Another arrival at Southampton, and another player from the City academy. Sam Edozie has completed his move to the south coast, in a deal that could rise to £10million, according to reports. City have buy-back and sell-on clauses included. On the signing, Ralph Hasenhüttl said: "Samuel is another promising young player who brings good attacking qualities to us, and he is someone who fits very well with our philosophy. “He is a quick player who has impressive technical ability, so he will be able to help our squad immediately, but we also see a lot of potential in him for the future."

2123 | AURIER SET FOR FOREST Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, who is now a free agent.

Nottingham Forest have agreed on deal to sign Serge Aurier as free agent — it depends on visa and then work permit. 🚨🌳 #DeadlineDay #NFFC pic.twitter.com/tDqy1vREDq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

2108 | EVERTON BRERETON DIAZ BID REJECTED Everton have had a bid for Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz rejected, according to The Athletic. The 23-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs, with Fulham also reportedly seeing approaches rejected earlier on today. Brereton Diaz scored 22 goals from 20.26 xG in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

2102 | MAITLAND-NILES IS A SAINT Southampton have completed the signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on a season-long loan. The 25-year-old full-back has made 132 appearances for the Gunners and has five England caps. Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Ainsley is at a good point in his career, with a lot of experience already, but he is also still a player with potential, and he is someone who can definitely help us. “I think he fits well with us and can develop his game even further during his time here. He can also play in different positions, which is always a good thing, and I am pleased to welcome him as part of our squad.”

2100 | DEADLINE DAY - 2 HOURS TO GO Here's the latest headlines with just TWO hours to go: We await the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea

The Blues are also set to sign Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria on loan

That's because Billy Gilmour is going to join Brighton

Liverpool are looking to complete a deal for Arthur Melo

Arsenal aren't signing Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz

Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Antony for £81.3m

Man City have added Dortmund defender Akanji

Idrissa Gana Gueye is back at Everton from PSG

Fulham have completed the signings of Willian and Layvin Kurzawa - with Leeds' Dan James in for a medical

2056 | ANOTHER BURNLEY VIDEO Yes, it's another brilliant Burnley announcement video. They've completed the signing of Jordan Beyer on a season-long loan for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

It all comes down to this... pic.twitter.com/JLPirKfHu3 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 1, 2022

2053 | LUIZ TO STAY AT VILLA It's looking like Arsenal's pursuit for a midfielder on deadline day is going to be an unsuccessful one. Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz looks set to stay at the club, despite being the subject of two bids from the Gunners.

2050 | WOLVES SET TO SIGN TRAORE Wolves are set to complete the signing for Metz midfielder Boubacar Traore. The deal will be a season-long loan with an option to buy for an £9.5m fee.

#Wolves are signing Metz midfielder Boubacar Traore. Season long loan with an €11m option. Wolves officials flew out this afternoon and Traore will be undergoing a medical shortly. #wwfc owners Fosun were under scrutiny a few weeks ago but this has been an excellent window tbf — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 1, 2022

2038 | HEARTS SIGN STRIKER Hearts have signed 24-year-old Wigan striker Stephen Humphrys on loan for the rest of the season. The former Fulham, Southend and Rochdale player joins after Liam Boyce was ruled out with a long-term knee injury. Manager Robbie Neilson told his club’s website: “It’s no secret that we’ve been looking at strengthening our forward area after Liam Boyce’s injury, and I’m delighted that we’ve managed to do so by bringing Stephen in. He’ll bring a big presence up top and a lot of experience despite only being 24 years old. “His goals earned him a move to Wigan and we’re confident that he can continue to find the back of the net up here as we gear up for a busy period of domestic and European football.”

2023 | DEST IN AT MILAN AC Milan have signed Sergiño Dest from Barcelona on a season-long loan. The deal includes an option to buy the full-back for a €20m fee.

2017 | ANDONE DEPARTS Brighton have confirmed that Florin Andone has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent. Head coach Graham Potter told the club's website: “Florin’s been a good professional, and following some tough injuries, he’s worked really hard to get back to his best. "Now he wants to play regularly, but we can’t give him that opportunity. With this in mind, we've come to an agreement that suits all parties."

2006 | DEN-DONE-KER! Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of midfielder Leander Dendoncker. The Belgian international joins from Wolves for a reported £13million fee.

Leander Dendoncker is a Villan. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4GzYPMy2JH — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 1, 2022

2000 | DEADLINE DAY - 3 HOURS TO GO Here's your headlines as we enter the final three hours of the transfer window... We await the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea

The Blues are also set to sign Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria on loan

That's because Billy Gilmour is going to join Brighton

Liverpool are looking to complete a deal for Arthur Melo

Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Antony for £81.3m

Man City have added Dortmund defender Akanji

Idrissa Gana Gueye is back at Everton from PSG

Fulham have completed the signings of Willian and Layvin Kurzawa - with Leeds' Dan James in for a medical

Bamba Dieng is joining Nice instead of Leeds, but Hwang Hee-chan and Joël Piroe have both been linked

1953 | LEEDS IN FOR PIROE? Leeds are still on the hunt for a forward before the deadline, and reports in the Netherlands are linking Joël Piroe. The 23-year-old scored 22 goals from 12.02 xG for Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship in 2021/22, adding a further six assists (3.49 xA). The former PSV forward has netted twice in England's second tier this season.

Nog spannende uren in Engeland voor voormalig PSV'er Joël Piroe, want een overstap naar Leeds United hoort misschien nog tot de mogelijkheden, vertelt een goede bron. Leeds bevestigt dit zelf nog niet. — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) September 1, 2022

1946 | KELLY JOINS WEST BROM West Brom have completed the signing of defender Martin Kelly on a two-year deal. The centre-back/right-back is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace this summer. Baggies boss Steve Bruce told the club's website: “Martin is a defender of proven quality who has plied his trade at the highest level for the vast majority of his career. “He has great experience of the game and will offer further competition for a place in the heart of our defence, as well as the option to play at full-back. “He is a model professional who will no doubt be of benefit to the squad both on and off the pitch.”

1943 | LEICESTER OWNER ON TRANSFERS Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has been discussing the club's summer transfer activity in his programme notes for tonight's game against Manchester United. “Sometimes that commitment means making difficult, short-term decisions that protect the club’s long-term interests, such as our approach to this summer’s transfer window," he wrote, as reported by Sky Sports. Wout Faes, who joined from Reims on deadline day, became their second incoming of the summer - following goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

1934 | LEEDS LOOK AT HWANG AGAIN Leeds are looking to complete a deal to sign Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan before the deadline, according to multiple reports. Jesse Marsch had recently revealed that he is a player on their shortlist, with the duo working together at Red Bull Salzburg. The Premier League club were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign Bamba Dieng from Marseille.

1926 | AMPADU RETURNS TO ITALY Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu has returned to Italy after agreeing a season-long loan move to Spezia. The Wales international spent the 2021-22 campaign with Venezia but was unable to help them avoid relegation from Serie A. Former Exeter youngster Ampadu has been named in Chelsea squads this season but will now go back to Italy on loan to Spezia.

1922 | TIELEMANS STARTS FOR LEICESTER Youri Tielemans will start Leicester’s clash with Manchester United – finally ending any speculation over his short-term Foxes future. The midfielder, linked with Arsenal and Newcastle this window and out of contract next summer, will remain at the King Power Stadium for now. It's helpful having a game tonight for things like this... A reminder that YOU CAN READ OUR MATCH PREVIEW WITH BEST BETS HERE

1918 | ANOTHER ONE FOR FOREST! It's been a great transfer window for Nottingham-based estate agents and Forest fans. They've already signed 20 new players, and it appears that they are set to complete the addition of striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.

1915 | BOGA REJECTS LEICESTER Leicester's loan move for Jeremie Boga appears to be OFF. The Foxes had hoped to complete the loan signing of the Atalanta winger before the deadline. Leicester are in action tonight against Manchester United, YOU CAN READ OUR MATCH PREVIEW WITH BEST BETS HERE.

1910 | MCLENNAN MAKES LOAN MOVE Finally, some news from the Scottish Premiership! St Johnstone have signed Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan on a season-long loan deal. The 22-year-old told the Perth club’s website: “I know there are some excellent players at St Johnstone and I will need to perform to a high standard to be involved in games. But I feel I can make a positive impact and that’s what I want to do. “Andy Considine has spoken very highly of the set-up at St Johnstone and that the dressing room has a high level of professionalism and lots of quality.”

1906 | TRIO MISS BARCA TRAINING Understandable given that it's deadline day, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of those to miss Barcelona training today. He is expected to sign for Chelsea before the deadline.

Barcelona have confirmed that Pierre Aubameyang (Chelsea), Sergino Dest (Milan) and Abde (Osasuna) are not training with the squad as they are finalising moves. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB #DeadlineDay



Memphis Depay and Pjanic both still training with Xavi’s squad. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

1900 | DEADLINE DAY - 4 HOURS TO GO That 23:00 deadline is fast approaching. Here's your headlines: Chelsea have agreed a deal for Barca's Aubameyang with Alonso set to move the other way

The Blues are also set to sign Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria on loan

That's because Billy Gilmour is set to join Brighton

Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Antony for £81.3m

United have also brought in goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

Man City have signed Dortmund defender Akanji

Idrissa Gana Gueye is back at Everton from PSG

Fulham have completed the signings of Willian and Layvin Kurzawa

Bamba Dieng is joining Nice instead of Leeds, with Dan James having a medical at Fulham

1855 | DIENG JOINING NICE And this brings an end to that transfer saga... Marseille forward Bamba Dieng is going to join Nice, despite an expectation that he set to sign for Leeds. The Whites seemingly pulled out of the deal with the player having a last minute change of heart before boarding a plane.

1849 | THAT MOVED QUICKLY! And like that, such is the nature of deadline day, Denis Zakaria is undergoing a medical in Turin ahead of a move to Chelsea! The deal will be a loan move with the Premier League side having the option to buy, according to The Athletic.

1846 | CHELSEA PUSH FOR ZAKARIA Chelsea are pushing to complete the signing of Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria. Reports in Germany claim that the Blues have been pushing for a deal across the past few days. The former Mönchengladbach player is said to be open to the move to the Premier League.

News #Zakaria: #CFC is pushing for him since days. Talks ongoing. Player is open to join Chelsea. First by @FabrizioRomano. @SkySportDE🇨🇭 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 1, 2022

1843 | ANOTHER IN AT HULL Fenerbahce’s Dimitrios Pelkas made it a treble of arrivals for Hull on deadline day. The Greece international has agreed a season-long loan, having arrived in the country at the start of this week.

1837 | LUIZ TO ARSENAL? This is one of a fair few deals we are keeping an eye on as the deadline approaches. Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is now 8/13 with Sky Bet to sign for Arsenal...

1830 | DAVID DEPARTS DONS Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of former Rangers defender David Bates to Belgian side Mechelen on a permanent deal. The 25-year-old made 35 appearances for the Dons after arriving from Hamburg in the summer of 2021.

1816 | DRAXLER MAKES BENFICA SWITCH A player who is often linked with a move to the Premier League... Benfica have confirmed the signing of Julian Draxler from PSG on a season-long loan deal.

1808 | GILMOUR IN FOR BRIGHTON MEDICAL It appears that Brighton are going to make a deadline day deal. Billy Gilmour is in for a medical at the Seagulls ahead of a permanent move from Chelsea.

1800 | DEADLINE DAY - 5 HOURS TO GO Your headlines with FIVE hours to go... Chelsea have agreed a deal for Barca's Aubameyang with Alonso set to move the other way

Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Antony for £81.3m

United have also brought in goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

Man City have signed Dortmund defender Akanji

Idrissa Gana Gueye is back at Everton from PSG

Fulham have completed the signings of Willian and Layvin Kurzawa

Leeds have pulled out of a deal for Dieng, with James heading for a medical at Fulham

1749 | LEEDS DECIDE AGAINST DIENG Leeds have decided to end negotiations for Marseille forward Bamba Dieng. It comes after fellow Ligue 1 side Nice made a late bid to stop him making the switch to the Premier League. Could this mean that Leeds have other targets in mind before the deadline?

Leeds have decided tovleave the negotiations for Bamba Dieng. Now deal is OFF — Dieng goes to OGC Nice! ⚪️🛩 #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

1745 | DUBRAVKA CONFIRMED As expected... Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has joined Manchester United on a season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent.

1727 | UNITED SET TO SIGN DUBRAVKA Manchester United are set to bring the Newcastle goalkeeper to the club...

Dubravka to Manchester United will be official in the next minutes. 🚨✅ #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

1723 | WHERE IS DIENG GOING? Bamba Dieng is at a private jet terminal with his aircraft on standby, deciding whether to join Leeds or Nice, according to The Athletic. The Premier League club had agreed a £10million deal with Marseille for the forward, but Nice have looked to strike an agreement in the final hours. Leeds have already missed out on PSV's Cody Gakpo, with current striker Rodrigo sidelined through injury until the international break.

1717 | STOKE SIGN STERLING One Sterling in at Chelsea this summer, one out. Sky Bet Championship side Stoke have confirmed the signing of defender Dujon Sterling on a season-long loan deal. New Potters boss Alex Neil told the club's website: "The signing of Dujon is an exciting one for us and we had to fight off stiff competition to get him."

1714 | JAMES IN FOR MEDICAL We told you that Fulham have been busy... Daniel James is in for a medical at the club ahead of a season-long loan move from Leeds. Crucially, it's now believed that the move does not depend on whether or not the Whites get in a replacement.

1711 | GUEYE FEE REVEALED It's reported that Everton paid £2m for Idrissa Gana Gueye. It comes three years after the French giants paid £30m to sign him from the Toffees.

1703 | WILLIAN JOINS FULHAM Fulham have been busy in the last hour or so... They've just confirmed the signing of former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian. Speaking to FFCtv, he said: “I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to be back in the Premier League. “Fulham is a special club, a club that wants to improve, that wants to fight for something bigger, so I’m here to help, and I cant wait to get started.”

1700 | DEADLINE DAY - 6 HOURS TO GO The clock is ticking... Here are your headlines so far: Chelsea have agreed a deal for Barca's Aubameyang with Alonso set to move the other way

Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Antony for £81.3m

Man City have signed Dortmund defender Akanji

Idrissa Gana Gueye is back at Everton from PSG

Fulham have completed the signing of Layvin Kurzawa

Leeds are in for Dieng with James heading for a medical at Fulham

Leicester have made a signing in Reims defender Faes - but ex-Real man Marcelo won't be joining him

1656 | BURNLEY CLOSE IN ON DEFENDER Burnley are closing in on the signing of Jordan Beyer on a loan deal from Borussia Mönchengladbach. The 22-year-old is set to make the switch to Turf Moor for the 22/23 campaign. Bayer has made 36 appearances for Mönchengladbach in all competitions.

1648 | GUEYE REJOINS EVERTON Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye from PSG. The 32-year-old rejoins the club having departed for the French champions in 2019. On his return to Goodison Park, Gana told evertontv: "There is no better feeling than coming back home. I am very happy to be here at Everton again, to help and to work hard. "I’ll give my soul to this team."

1645 | GILMOUR SET FOR BRIGHTON Brighton have agreed a fee with Chelsea to sign midfielder Billy Gilmour. The deal had to be a permanent one, with the Seagulls already having Chelsea defender Levi Colwill on loan.

1640 | DIAZ BID REJECTED More news from Fulham... They have seen a second bid rejected for Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz, according to various reports. We can expect more news to come surrounding the player as time goes on...

1633 | FULHAM SIGN KURZAWA Fulham have completed the signing of Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan deal from PSG. Speaking to FFCtv, the left-back said: “I feel very, very happy to be here. It’s a family here, everyone is very cool. “I’ve watched every Fulham game this season, and I can’t wait to play with this team.”

1630 | NICE GO FOR DIENG A potential concern for Leeds? Reports in France claim that Nice are making a last-minute move to hijack Bamba Dieng's move from Marseille to West Yorkshire. The Premier League club have agreed a deal believed to be worth £10m for the forward.

1628 | VILLA SET £40m PRICE TAG Aston Villa have put a £40m price tag on midfielder Douglas Luiz. It comes following interest from Arsenal, with the Gunners submitting a second bid worth £25m.

Villa want double the fee for Luiz - so £40m https://t.co/x9VE9UUGPm — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 1, 2022

1623 | DAWSON'S WOLVES MOVE IS OFF Craig Dawson's move to Wolves has been called off. The Athletic reports that West Ham have pulled the plug on the deal as they failed to find a replacement. The defender was set to make the switch to Molineux after Willy Boly joined Nottingham Forest.

1615 | SIGNING NUMBER 21! Yet ANOTHER player is set to join Nottingham Forest, with various reports claiming that Loic Bade will undergo a medical. The defender is set to make a loan move from French side Rennes. An option to buy is included, with some reports claiming that it will become an obligation if they stay in the Premier League.

1610 | SIMON SIGNS Hull have completed their second deal of the day, with Chelsea midfielder Xavier Simons signing on a season-long loan. Primarily a defensive midfielder, he can also operate at centre-back or on the right side of defence.

1605 | RAMIREZ TO STAY? Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin does not expect striker Christian Ramirez to join Hearts. The Dons will allow the out-of-favour American to leave Pittodrie if he can find the right club, and it was reported on Thursday that the Jambos were keen. However, Goodwin is reluctant to entertain the possibility of allowing a player to join another cinch Premiership club he expects to be vying with for a European place. “I don’t think that’s a transfer that’s going to happen,” he said at his media briefing on Thursday afternoon. “I can’t see us loaning a player to one of our rivals. “And as of this moment in time I’m not aware that Hearts have even made contact.”

1600 | DEADLINE DAY - 7 HOURS TO GO Just seven hours remain on deadline day. Here are your headlines so far: Chelsea have agreed a deal for Barca's Aubameyang with Alonso set to move the other way

Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Antony for £81.3m

Man City have signed Dortmund defender Akanji

Forest have signed Wolves' Bolly

Saints' Stephens has joined Bournemouth on loan

Leeds are in for Dieng with James heading for a medical at Fulham

Leicester have made a signing in Reims defender Faes - but ex-Real man Marcelo won't be joining him

1550 | MARCEL-NO Marcelo has been trending on social media today amid speculation the former Real Madrid captain, currently a free agent, was set to join Leicester. Sorry to ruin the fun...

In answer to the rumours that #lcfc are in for Marcelo - they aren’t. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) September 1, 2022

1535 | 'A LOT GOING ON' AT LEEDS Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has confirmed the club is a hive of activity on deadline day, but wouldn't go any further when pressed. The Whites are hoping to sign a striker after Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder against Everton in midweek. Cody Gakpo has opted to remain at PSV according to some reports, while others claim Leeds are close to a deal for Marseille’s Bamba Dieng. "No comment because there is so much going on. I know (director of football) Victor (Orta) is active," said Marsch. "There were different discussions about strikers, but I’m not sure how it will play out. I haven’t had an update yet." Marsch also wouldn't be drawn on speculation that Dan James could join Fulham or Tottenham before the 23:00 BST deadline.

1525 | GOMES COULD BE GONE It's being widely reported that Everton's Andre Gomes is on the verge of signing for Lille. The former Barcelona midfielder has struggled to force himself into Frank Lampard's plans this season.

1520 | FOREST BOWLING US OVER Nottingham Forest might literally be addicted to signing players. They're closing on on what would be their 20th - yes TWENTIETH - signing of the summer after reportedly agreeing a fee for Blackpool midfielder Josh Bowler.

#nffc are closing in on Blackpool winger Josh Bowler, who is now travelling down for a medical. Fee of just over £4m agreed, plus a few add-ons. Will be signing number 2️⃣0️⃣ of the summer if it all goes through. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 1, 2022

1515 | BEDNAREK VILLA BOUND Aston Villa are set to sign Jan Bednarek on a season-long loan from Southampton, with Saints missing out on Liverpool's Nat Phillips as a replacement according to The Athletic.

1507 | BRAITHWAITE LEAVES BARCA Martin Braithwaite has left Barcelona by mutual consent with two years still to run on his deal. The Denmark international is expected to join city rivals Espanyol.

1500 | DEADLINE DAY 8 HOURS TO GO Just eight hours remain on deadline day. Here are your headlines so far: Chelsea have agreed a deal for Barca's Aubameyang with Alonso set to move the other way

Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Antony for £81.3m

Man City have signed Dortmund defender Akanji

Forest have signed Wolves' Bolly

Saints' Stephens has joined Bournemouth on loan

Leeds are in for Dieng with James potentially going to Fulham

And Leicester, having brought in Reims defender Faes, are rumoured to be signing ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo

1458 | WOOD NOT FOR SALE SAY NEWCASTLE Newcastle have rejected a number of enquiries for New Zealand forward Chris Wood according to the the Daily Mail. Championship side Watford ae believed to be one of the clubs interested in Wood, but Newcastle have no intention of selling the striker despite recently bringing in forward Alexander Isak for £60m.

1454 | WHAT EVERY PREM CLUB NEEDS BEFORE THE DEADLINE We've looked at the data on every Premier League club, assessing what each still needs before the window slams shut this evening. Manchester United have got their winger, will Liverpool sign some back-up in midfield? Read it all here.

Which Premier League could still do with signings?

1445 | IS MARCELO ABOUT TO JOIN LEICESTER? How about this for a shock deadline day deal? Spanish journalist Marti Miras is reporting that former Real Madrid full-back Marcelo is "very close" to signing for Leicester City. He says Marcelo would sign until June 2023, subject to a medical.

ÚLTIMA HORA DE MARCELO 🚨🇧🇷



El exjugador del Real Madrid está MUY CERCA de firmar por el Leicester City🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦊



A falta de pasar reconocimiento médico...



Firmaría hasta Junio de 2023. Más información en las próximas horas... pic.twitter.com/nYVi5G768R — Martí Miràs (@Spursito) September 1, 2022

1439 | "SO MUCH GOING ON AT ELLAND ROAD" Leeds boss Jesse Marsch remained tight-lipped over possible transfer targets but confirmed Elland Road was a hive of activity on deadline day. The Whites are hoping for a successful end to their summer-long hunt for a striker after Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder in the midweek draw against Everton. PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo has opted to remain in the Eredivisie according to some reports, while others claim Marseille’s Bamba Dieng is close to completing a deal to join the Yorkshire club. On possible last-ditch transfer deals, March said: “No comment because there is so much going on at Elland Road. (Director of football) Victor (Orta) is active. “Different discussions have been made about strikers. I’m not sure how it will play out. I haven’t had an update yet.”

1430 | DONE DEAL! BOURNEMOUTH SIGN STEPHENS Bournemouth have signed Southampton defender Jack Stephens on a season-long loan.

1421 | HULL BRING IN TRAORE FROM HATAYSPOR Hull City have signed Mali international Adama Traoré on a two-year deal. The 27-year-old, whose deal includes a one-year club option, joins on a free transfer after leaving Hatayspor. Capped 30 times by his country, the attacking midfielder made 54 appearances during a two-year spell with the Turkish Süper Lig outfit, assisting nine goals.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Adama Traoré on a two-year deal, with a club option of a further year!



Great to have you with us, Adama! 🐯@GiacomCM #hcafc — Hull City (@HullCity) September 1, 2022

1413 | PALACE FORWARD STREET JOINS SHREWS ON LOAN Shrewsbury Town have signed forward Rob Street on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace.

Shrewsbury Town sign versatile forward, Rob Street, on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace!



🔷🔶 #Salop — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsburytown) September 1, 2022

1405 | EVERTON AFTER MAN UTD'S GARNER Everton are closing in a on a £15m move for Manchester United's James Garner. Garner joined the Man Utd academy at U8 level before progressing through the ranks. He made his first-team debut in February 2019 at the age of 17, coming on as a substitute against Crystal Palace. He spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping them reach the Premier League.

1400 | DEADLINE DAY 9 HOURS TO GO We have updates throughout the day so keep on refreshing this page. Your headlines so far: Chelsea have agreed a deal for Barca's Aubameyang with Alonso set to move the other way

Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Antony for £81.3m

Man City have signed Dortmund defender Akanji

Forest have signed Wolves' Bolly

Leicester bring in Reims defender Faes

1355 | LEEDS AFTER DIENG, FULHAM IN FOR JAMES Leeds have agreed a deal in excess of £10million with Marseille for striker Bamba Dieng reports journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old is expected to fly into the UK later today for a medical and to finalise personal terms. Meanwhile Dan James could head to Fulham from Elland Road. The Wales international will join up with the Cottagers on a loan deal.

Bamba Dieng to Leeds, Dan James to Fulham: here we go! Both deals are almost done, set to be completed. 🚨🚨 #DeadlineDay



▫️ Bamba Dieng will join Leeds from OM on €10m package bid;

▫️ Dan James will join Fulham on loan from Leeds. pic.twitter.com/hCSsMzutsW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

1349 | WILLIAN SET FOR FULHAM DEAL Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian could be about to sign a new contract with Fulham.The 34-year-old has been training with the Premier League club for the past fortnight after his contract was terminated at Brazilian side Cortinthians.

1343 | HUDDERSFIELD SIGN IPSWICH STRIKER Huddersfield have signed striker Tyreece Simpson from Ipswich for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the Terriers.

1332 | CHELSEA AGREE AUBA DEAL IN PRINCIPLE Chelsea have an agreement in principle with Barcelona to sign striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang according to Sky Sports. It's understood Chelsea have agreed a two-year deal with Aubameyang, plus the option of an additional 12 months. A move could also see Marcos Alonso going the other way to the La Liga giants.

1325 | RONALDO IN MAN UTD SQUAD FOR LEICESTER MATCH Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to stay at Old Trafford, an has been named in Manchester United's squad with the Red Devils taking on Leicester tonight. Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday that Ronaldo had accepted he would be staying at Man Utd.

1320 | DERVISOGLU BECOMES 15TH BURNLEY SIGNING Burnley have signed Brentford forward Halil Dervisoglu on a season-long loan. The Turkey international - who was on loan at Galatasaray last season - becomes Vincent Kompany's 15th signing of the summer at Turf Moor.

1313 | BELLERIN TO LEAVE ARSENAL FOR BARCA Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is in talks over a mutual termination of his contract. The Spaniard's representatives are in discussions over a potential move to Barcelona once he becomes a free agent.

1307 | BLACKBURN SIGN EX-CHELSEA YOUNGSTER Blackburn have completed the loan signing of former Chelsea youngster Clinton Mola. Stuttgart defender Mola has joined Rovers on a season-long loan with the Sky Bet Championship club holding the option to buy the England Under-21 international if the switch proves successful.

1303 | DONE DEAL! FOREST SIGN BOLY Nottingham Forest made their 19th summer signing as Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly joined from Wolves. Boly, 31, has been liked with a move to Forest in recent weeks and is the latest in a long list of arrivals at the City Ground. The club said he has signed a two-year deal having spent five seasons at Wolves.

1300 | DEADLINE DAY 10 HOURS TO GO We have updates throughout the day so keep on refreshing this page. Your headlines so far: Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Antony for £81.3m

Man City have signed Dortmund defender Akanji

Leicester bring in Reims defender Wout Faes

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a two-year deal for Barca's Aubameyang

Wolves have accepted Aston Villa's bid Dendoncker

1244 | IS AUBA TO CHELSEA A DONE DEAL? Journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea and Barcelona have now reached an agreement over Barca striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Marcos Alonso looks set to join the La Liga club as part of any deal.

🚨 Chelsea and Barcelona have now reached an agreement in principle for Pierre Aubameyang! €14m fee plus Marcos Alonso to Barça included — now finalizing details. 🔵 #CFC



Aubameyang is expected to fly to London in the upcoming hours, once details are resolved. pic.twitter.com/ehCYYpfcgF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

1235 | FAES SAYS LEICESTER MOVE IS "A DREAM STEP" New Leicester signing Wout Faes has said a move to the Foxes is a "dream step". Faes, 24, has signed a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium to add to Brendan Rodgers’ defensive options. “This is the dream step in my career and I’m very happy to be here,” said Faes, whose one senior Belgium cap came as a substitute in a Nations League win over Poland in June. “I’m progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here. All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better. “I will have to work hard, but I will give 100 per cent to help the team.”

1221 | LEEDS AGREE DIENG DEAL Leeds have agreed a deal in excess of £10million with Marseille for striker Bamba Dieng. The 22-year-old is expected to fly into the UK later today for a medical and to finalise personal terms.

1215 | WOLVES ACCEPT VILLA DENDONCKER BID Wolves have accepted Aston Villa's £13m offer for Leander Dendoncker. West Ham are also interested in the midfielder, but Villa now appear to be in the driving seat.

1204 | DONE DEAL! LEICESTER SIGN FAES Leicester City have signed defender Wout Faes from Ligue 1 side Reims on a five-year-deal, subject to international clearance. The 24-year-old Belgium international made 37 appearances for The Red and Whites last season, winning the club's player of the season award last campaign.

1200 | DEADLINE DAY 11 HOURS TO GO We have updates throughout the day so keep on refreshing this page. Your headlines so far: Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Antony for £81.3m.

Man City have signed Dortmund defender Akanji

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a two-year deal for Barca's Aubameyang

Liverpool are after Juventus' Arthur Melo on a potential loan deal

Aston Villa are targeting Chelsea midfielder Gallagher

1142 | VILLA MAKE BID FOR DENDONCKER Aston Villa have made a £13m bid for Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker report Sky Sports. West Ham are reportedly also interested in the Belgium international.

1134 | MAITLAND-NILES COMPLETES SAINTS MEDICAL Ainsley Maitland-Niles has completed a medical with Southampton ahead of a loan move from Arsenal, reports Fabrizio Romano. The England international has also extended his Gunners deal until 2024.

Aisnley Maitland-Niles completed his move to Southampton, medical done and contracts to be signed now with Arsenal. 🚨⚪️🔴 #DeadlineDay



New deal until June 2024 with #AFC and then loan to Southampton with buy option clause. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

1125 | ROSE LEAVES WATFORD BY MUTUAL CONSENT Watford have agreed a mutual cancellation of defender Danny Rose's contract. Former Tottenham full-back Rose played just nine games for Watford last season.

Watford FC and Danny Rose have agreed a mutual cancellation of the defender's contract with both parties in agreement that their futures will head in different directions.



We thank Danny for his service and wish him well for his next opportunity. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 1, 2022

1117 | VILLA IN FOR CHELSEA'S GALLAGHER Aston Villa have approached Chelsea over the signing of midfielder Conor Gallagher, reports the Daily Mail. Chelsea midfield Conor Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Palace, has made four Premier League appearances for his parent club this season but has had suitors monitoring his situation in recent weeks should he become available again.

1100 | DEADLINE DAY 12 HOURS TO GO Just joining us? Where have you been we've has a rapid start to deadline day. We have updates throughout the day so keep on refreshing this page. Your headlines so far: Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Antony for £81.3m.

Man City have signed Dortmund defender Akanji

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a two-year deal for Barca's Aubameyang

Liverpool are after Juventus' Arthur Melo on a potential loan deal

1050 | TRANMERE SIGN LIVRPOOL FORWARD ON LOAN Tranmere Rovers have re-signed forward Paul Glatzel on a season-long loan from Premier League side Liverpool. The 21-year-old spent time at Prenton Park last season, making 21 appearances and scoring six goals before his season was cut short by injury.

1042 | DOLBERG JOINS SEVILLA Denmark international Kasper Dolberg has signed for Sevilla from Nice on a season-long loan. The 24-year old former Ajax striker has leaves after three years on the French Riviera, and the club have an option to make his move permanent.

1032 | FAES COMPLETES LEICESTER MEDICAL Wout Faes has completed his Leicester medical and is expected to finalise his move from Reims later today according to Sky Sports. The final details of the defender's contract are still to be ironed out, but he should replace Wesley Fofana in the Foxes' backline. Leicester are now turning their attentions to recruiting a right-winger, with ex-Chelsea player Jeremie Boga their primary target.

1027 | CHELSEA STILL AFTER AUBA Chelsea are sill hoping they can sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the end of the transfer window. A move could also see Marcos Alonso going the other way to the La Liga club.

1017 | SAINTS' ROMEU LEAVES FOR GIRONA Oriol Romeu has ended a seven-year stay at Southampton after completing a move to Girona. The 30-year-old midfielder made 256 appearances for Saints after joining from Chelsea and has now returned to his native Spain.

1010 | CITY SIGNING AKANJI "CAN'T WAIT TO GET STARTED" Manuel Akanji, who is Manchester City's fifth signing of the summer, said: "I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started. "City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career."

1002 | DONE DEAL! MAN CITY SIGN AKANJI Manchester City have signed defender Manuel Akanji from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. The 27-year-old signs for the Club after penning a five-year deal, which keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027.

We are delighted to announce we have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund! ✍️



Read more ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2022

1000 | DEADLINE DAY 13 HOURS TO GO Wow, what a start to deadline day. Remember, we'll have updates throughout the day so keep on refreshing this page. Your headlines so far: Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Antony for £81.3m.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a two-year deal for Barca's Aubameyang

Liverpool are after Juventus' Arthur Melo on a potential loan deal Plus there's some transfer news coming from Manchester City...

0952 | LIVERPOOL AFTER JUVE'S MELO Liverpool want to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan. Bringing in the 26-year-old Brazil international would ease the club’s injury problems in midfield after Jordan Henderson picked up an injury against Newcastle on Wednesday. Henderson joins Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the list of injured Liverpool midfielders.

0944 | WHAT WILL ANTONY BRING TO MAN UTD? Sporting Life analysis Antony scored 25 times in 82 appearances at Ajax after joining from Sao Paulo in 2020. The Brazilian leaves Ajax for a record transfer fee paid for any Eredivisie player. The expectations will no doubt be huge for a tremendously talented player. Ajax exited the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 but Antony dazzled defences and audiences throughout. Averaging an impressive 0.60 xGI (xG+xA) in the Champions League last season, Antony managed to bag two goals and four assists in total.

In the 21/22 Eredivisie season, he notched eight goals from an xG of of 6.14 as per Infogol's model. Further grabbing four assists from an xA figure of 4.41. The Brazilian will slot straight into the starting XI on the right, forming a formidable front three alongside Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. Read more here

0937 | ANTONY "CAN'T WAIT" TO BRING SUCCESS TO MAN UTD “Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development," new Manchester United signing Antony has told the club's website. "His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester. “My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

0930 | DONE DEAL! MAN UTD SIGN ANTONY It's official. Manchester United have signed Antony from Ajax on a five-year contract in a deal that could be worth £87m. The Brazil winger, 22, becomes the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history. Read more here

0913 | BRENTFORD'S RACIC LEAVES FOR DENMARK Luka Racic has left Brentford for Danish side SønderjyskE for an undisclosed fee. Racic spent four years with the Bees after signing from FC Copenhagen, scoring one goal across nine games.

Luka Racic has left #BrentfordFC this morning to join @SEfodbold on a permanent deal



We thank Luka for all his work during his four years with us 🙏 https://t.co/e65MQMXDVX — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 1, 2022

0909 | SAINTS TO HAVE BUSY DEADLINE DAY Southampton could have a busy day as they close in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios, but they will reportedly face competition from Leeds for PSV winger Cody Gakpo. Southampton sit eighth in the Premier League table having beaten Chelsea 2-1 on Tuesday night.

0900 | DEADLINE DAY 14 HOURS TO GO Hello to those who have just joined out live page. We'll have updates throughout the day so remember to keep on refreshing. Your headlines so far: Chelsea have reportedly agreed a two-year deal for Barca's Aubameyang

Man City want Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji

Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain

0850 | WILL CELTIC ADD REINFORCEMENTS? Celtic could further add to their squad on transfer deadline day after Ange Postecoglou hinted that their incoming business was not finished. After handing latest signing Sead Haksabanovic a late but impressive debut in Wednesday’s 4-1 Premier Sports Cup victory over Ross County, Postecoglou refused to rule out a move for the attacker’s former Rubin Kazan team-mate Oliver Abildgaard. When quizzed about reports linking Celtic with the powerful Denmark midfielder, Postecoglou said: “We have been linked with a lot of names. There’s 24 hours to go and there are some outgoings we are working on as well. “Fans can expect some transfers and ins and outs.”

0836 | AUBA CLOSE TO CHELSEA SWITCH Here we go, will this be the big deadline day deal of 2022? The Times are reporting Chelsea are on the verge of agreeing a deal with Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Chelsea have agreed a two-year deal with Aubameyang, plus the option of an additional 12 months. A move could also see Marcos Alonso going the other way to the La Liga club.

Chelsea and Barça in positive, direct contact to finally complete Pierre Aubameyang deal in the next hours. It’s now really close. 🚨🔵 #DeadlineDay



Final bid will be bit more than £10m plus Marcos Alonso included. #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

0830 | DONE DEAL! WRIGHT JOINS BRADFORD Sound the alarm, it's our first deal of deadline day. Republic of Ireland Under-21 winger Tyreik Wright has just joined League Two Bradford on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa.

0821 | MAN CITY IN FOR AKANJI Champions Manchester City have already invested heavily, but may not be done yet with Borussia Dortmund’s Switzerland international defender Manuel Akanji another possible addition. Akanji made 36 appearances for Dortmund last season.

0810 | TIELEMANS ON THE MOVE? One midfielder who could be up for grabs during the final hours of the window is Youri Tielemans, with reports suggesting Leicester are open to offers of £25m for a player who is in the final year of his contract. Arsenal are one of a series of clubs who have been credited with an interest in the Belgian, and the Gunners have also been linked with Zaha and Wolves duo Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves.

0800 | DEADLINE DAY 15 HOURS TO GO Good morning to everyone joining our live page. We'll have updates right throughout the day so remember to keep on refreshing. Not too many headlines so far: Neymar looks set to stay at PSG despite Chelsea interest

Man Utd have renewed their interest in Frenkie de Jong

But Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain

0748 | LIVERPOOL AFTER MIDFIELDERS Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he might need another midfielder and that was before Jordan Henderson suffered an injury during the win over Newcastle on Wednesday. Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has been touted as a possible target for the Reds. Luiz scored two goals and made three assists in 34 Premier League appearances for Villa last season.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have started slowly this season

0737 | CHELSEA STILL SEARCHING Chelsea seem to be in no mood to put the chequebook away after finally getting their hands on £70million Leicester defender Wesley Fofana on Wednesday. The Blues have been credited with interest in Barcelona’s former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Arsen Zakharyan of Dynamo Moscow amid claims they got nowhere with Paris St Germain’s Neymar. However, Everton’s Anthony Gordon appears to remain out of their grasp. For now...

0725 | WILL RONALDO STAY AT MAN UTD? It looks like Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate future at Manchester United will be decided on the final day of the summer transfer window. The impending arrival of Ajax frontman Antony in a deal costing over £80million has sparked suggestions Ronaldo could be allowed to go, with the forward linked with Napoli and Sporting Lisbon. Yesterday, United boss Erik ten Hag played down suggestions the 37-year-old could leave the club. Asked about the Portugal captain’s future, Ten Hag said: “We are happy with him, he is happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together.”

0714 | NEYMAR NOT MOVING One player who is not likely to be on the move today is Neymar, despite late interest from Chelsea. Sky Sports are reporting new Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier is very happy with the Brazil international who has scored seven goals in five Ligue 1 games this season from an xG of 4.08.

0708 | PAPERTALK: DE JONG DEAL BACK ON? Manchester United still believe they can sign Frenkie de Jong.

Chelsea are hopeful of bringing in AC Milan's Rafael Leao.

0700 | WELCOME TO DEADLINE DAY Here we go again then. They’ve had an entire month, 31 whole days, 751 hours, and yet Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and European clubs still have business to do. Lucky for them (and us) the 2022 calendar has handed out a bonus to take the August window out of its traditional monthly home for the final 23 hours. One extra day for Benjani to fall asleep in the airport, Peter Odemwingie to turn up and beg to be signed by any club that will have him, or for a fax machine to run out of ink with seconds of the window remaining; preferably all three. We can’t promise repeats of those dramatic final days of transfer windows gone by, but we can promise to be across every cough and spit as we race towards that 11pm deadline. Welcome to transfer deadline day. Let’s start off with a look at the back pages.