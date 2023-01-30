Newcastle United’s early exit from the FA Cup has probably been a positive considering they now have the chance to make a League Cup final for the first time in 47 years. It would mark a huge step in their plan to become one of the big hitters in English football and they will be confident they can overcome Southampton on home turf, especially as they already lead 1-0 on aggregate.

The Magpies are efficient but it’s their defensive organisation that deserves the plaudits. In ten Premier League home matches this season, they have kept an impressive seven clean sheets and it serves as the foundation of every good thing they have done.

Meanwhile, Southampton have struggled to create chances and the ones that they do, they don’t take. In fact, away from home, only Nottingham Forest have averaged fewer shots on target per match and up against this brick wall of Newcastle, the Saints are unlikely to create a plethora of clear cut chances.