The 21-year-old has signed what Newcastle described as a “long-term” deal which is understood to be worth an initial £40million, with £5million of add-ons.

“Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me,” Gordon told NUFC TV.

“I think the fan-base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they’re heading in the right direction.”