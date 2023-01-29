Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Everton Gordon

Anthony Gordon: Newcastle sign Everton forward for undisclosed fee

By Sporting Life
18:09 · SUN January 29, 2023

Newcastle have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has signed what Newcastle described as a “long-term” deal which is understood to be worth an initial £40million, with £5million of add-ons.

“Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me,” Gordon told NUFC TV.

“I think the fan-base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they’re heading in the right direction.”

Anthony Gordon 22/23 stats

“I feel like it’s a really big step. People haven’t seen what I’m capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club’s going, I can really excel here.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: “I’m delighted to sign Anthony – he’s a top, top talent.

“I’m really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt.”

Gordon joined Everton’s academy at the age of 11 and made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a Europa League tie in December 2017. He went on to make 78 first-team appearances, scoring seven goals.

Anthony Gordon's shot map

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS