The January transfer window has already been a busy one for Premier League clubs with a significant amount spent by those in the top-flight.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has commanded the biggest fee, while his new club Chelsea have followed up a hectic summer with a number of incomings across the past few weeks. Benoît Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto have all joined Mudryk in making the switch to Stamford Bridge. Manchester United have brought in Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on loan, while Arsenal added Leandro Trossard from Brighton. Others further down the Premier League have also made moves as they aim to retain their top-flight status. Leeds broke their transfer record with the addition of Georginio Rutter, while Nottingham Forest continue to be active in the market. Everton though, have seen Anthony Gordon depart for Newcastle. According to the odds, what other deals are expected to go through on deadline day? Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea Sky Bet odds: 8/11

Chelsea have been incredibly busy this month but, by all accounts, they aren't done yet. Enzo Fernandez is the latest player they have their sights set on, with their interest earlier in the winter window seemingly going nowhere. Yet, as we approach deadline day, reports claim that they are in advanced talks with Benfica about signing the midfielder. Should a move go through before the 11pm deadline, he could become Chelsea's SEVENTH signing of the window. Jack Harrison to Leicester Sky Bet odds: 5/4

Leeds have enjoyed a great January transfer window, but rumours persist that they may be losing Jack Harrison to Leicester this month. Rutter's arrival added more competition in the forward positions, yet Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has been clear that he wants the winger to stay. The fact that the Foxes added Tete on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk also drops their level of urgency to welcome a player in that position. Still, Harrison is 5/4 for move to the east Midlands, although he's 4/7 to remain a Leeds player beyond the deadline. Harry Souttar to Leicester Betfair odds: 6/4

Leicester know they need to make additions as they aim to pull themselves away from relegation trouble, while also battling in the FA Cup. Stoke defender Harry Souttar is a name on their radar, but it feels like other pieces need to fall into place before a potential move can happen. The 24-year-old caught the eye at the World Cup, where he played every minute as Australia defied the odds to reach the round of 16. Moises Caicedo to Arsenal Sky Bet odds: 13/8

Moises Caicedo has been a star for Brighton this season, but he took to social media in the past few days to make clear that he wanted to leave. Arsenal have been heavily linked, with reports claiming that they have seen two bids rejected across the window. Brighton do not want to sell as they aim to continue their battle for a spot in the top-six, and Caicedo may be forced to find a way to reintegrate back in with the first team squad. “Caicedo is a very good guy. I understand it when you are 21 and the chance of a big team in Europe but I would like him to finish the season with us," Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi recently said. Conor Gallagher to Newcastle Sky Bet odds: 2/1

It'll be interesting to see if a potential deal for Enzo Fernandez impacts Conor Gallagher's future at Chelsea. Crystal Palace reportedly wanted to bring Gallagher back on a permanent deal this month, having spent last season at Selhurst Park on loan. It's Newcastle who lead the odds though, with Eddie Howe's side potential in the market for a replacement midfielder following Jonjo Shelvey's departure for Nottingham Forest. Gallagher scored his only goal of the season in the away win at Palace in October.