While he struggled for game time at the World Cup , the Netherlands striker's brace against Argentina forced the quarter-final contest to extra-time - with Argentina eventually winning on penalties.

Weghorst's season so far has been a positive one, scoring eight goals and contributing a further four assists in 16 Süper Lig games.

The 30-year-old had spent the first-half of the campaign at Turkish outfit Besiktas, who agreed to terminate the deal to allow the forward to make the switch to Old Trafford.

“I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United,” the striker after his loan switch was confirmed late on Friday night.

“I’ve played against the club in the past and it’s a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt.

“I’ve seen United’s progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can’t wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims.

“Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club for as long as I am here.

“I thank everyone who has played a part in getting me to this stage, and now I am looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting involved straight away.”

The club were on the hunt for a new striker following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November.

He has since signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, meaning United made a new forward a priority in the January window.