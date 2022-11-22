United issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.

The development comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview.

The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.