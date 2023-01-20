Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Leandro Trossard

Arsenal sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton

By Sporting Life
15:55 · FRI January 20, 2023

Arsenal have completed the signing of Belgium winger Leandro Trossard from Brighton for a reported fee of £27m.

The Gunners said the 28-year-old had signed a long-term contract.

Trossard scored seven times in 16 Premier League matches for the Seagulls this season, but his agent had requested a move after a row with Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro. He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level.

“Leandro strengthens our squad as we head into the second part of the season and we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS