Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Thursday's focus is on in-demand Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Age: 21

21 Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Club: Brighton

Brighton Country: Ecuador When fees of £75m are being bandied around for a 21-year-old with just 26 Premier League matches under his belt, it's easy to think football has gone completely mad. And, of course, in many ways, it has. But if we ignore the astronomical figures and just focus on what Moises Caicedo can bring to a team, it is not difficult to see why the youngster is attracting interest from some of the top flight's top sides. After breaking into the Brighton side at the tail end of last season, Caicedo is posting some of the best numbers in the division so far this term - yes, it's only half a campaign, but we can balance the small sample size with the upside that is yet to come. And his performances at the World Cup, impressing in an exciting Ecuador side that was incredibly unlucky to just miss out on qualifying for the knockout stages, showed Caicedo is able to strut his stuff on the highest stage.

His average of just under three successful tackles per game (2.9) ranks inside the top 10 of all Premier League players this season and his lofty tackle success rate of 88% is an indication of just how effective he has been in a deep-lying midfield role. Caicedo leads the Brighton squad in that successful tackle stat and also has more successful interceptions - 1.4 per game - than any of his team-mates, proving how adept he is at reading opposition passes as well as ending opponents' dribbles. That interception figure also ranks just outside the league's top 10 but his strengths are not just confined to breaking up play and his adaptability in playing further forward is why he is such a potentially valuable asset for any side. The South American averages 1.1 key passes per game, which ranks him inside the league's top 50 players for that metric. Only top 50, yes - but bear in mind he's been employed as a CDM for most of those games so that's a decent feat. To compare, 1.1 is the number also averaged by players such as Wilfried Zaha, Bruno Guimaraes, Thiago and Rodri - and it's more than the 0.9 averaged by Caicedo's more attacking-minded buddies Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma and Adam Lallana.