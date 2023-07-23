AC Milan could offer Joao Cancelo a move away from Manchester City, with the full-back having fallen behind teenager Rico Lewis in Pep Guardiola's pecking order, playing just 157 Premier League minutes since the World Cup break (The Sun).

The Serie A giants may also swoop for another out-of-favour Premier League star, with a loan move being prepared for Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin (The Sun).

Newcastle, meanwhile, will end their interest in Anthony Gordon and leave the winger trapped at Everton if their Premier League rivals do not lower their £60m asking price (Daily Telegraph).

In the meantime, the Magpies have reportedly launched a third bid for Flamengo wonderkid Matheus Franca (The Sun).

On the managerial front, Everton are not giving up on their plan to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as their new boss but face the prospect of paying at least £11m a year to land their No 1 target (Daily Mail).

But Sean Dyche has re-emerged as the favourite to take over at Goodison Park as doubts over Bielsa's enthusiasm for the job increased (Daily Mail).

On the field, the Toffees are looking at former Stoke City and West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic as a possible emergency January signing as they face up to the battle to stay in the Premier League (Daily Telegraph).

Chelsea, meanwhile, have stepped up their interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as a possible alternative to Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo (The Times).

The Blues face a battle for Caicedo's signature with Arsenal considering a £75m move for the Ecuadorian as the race intensifies for the Brighton midfielder (Daily Telegraph).