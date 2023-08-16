Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Wednesday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Moisés Caicedo, Anthony Gordon, Weston McKennie

By Sporting Life
10:44 · WED January 25, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Brighton's huge price tag on midfield star Moisés Caicedo.

We'll start with top-four hopefuls Brighton, who have placed a valuation of £100m on Moisés Caicedo after Chelsea's latest attempt to raid the south-coast club (The Times).

One potential outgoing at Stamford Bridge is Hakim Ziyech, but Newcastle remain confident they can sign Anthony Gordon from Everton. They are also eyeing Ziyech (Daily Telegraph).

Nottingham Forest's talks with Newcastle over the deal for Chris Wood included an ambitious enquiry for Allan Saint-Maximin (Daily Telegraph).

Everton are facing a battle to convince their top managerial target, Marcelo Bielsa, to replace Frank Lampard (The Times).

The Toffees are now expected to re-explore a deal for Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana after Arnaut Danjuma turned his back on a move to Goodison Park despite undergoing a medical at Finch Farm (Daily Express).

Sam Allardyce denied any rumours claiming he has been approached by Everton, but did state he was the "best of any recent manager" the Toffees have had (Daily Star).

Leeds remain interested in a deal for Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi - despite contact with Juventus over a move for USMNT star Weston McKennie (Daily Express).

The Whites are among the leading clubs interested in Southampton forward Jimmy-Jay Morgan (Daily Telegraph).

Leeds winger Jack Harrison is a target for Leicester as they attempt to bolster Brendan Rodgers's squad to climb away from relegation danger (Daily Telegraph).

Moises Caicedo - Transfer Blog

Elsewhere, Manchester United are reportedly ready to cash in on Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay (The Sun).

The Old Trafford club's search for investment is likely to result in the full sale of the club (Daily Mail).

Crystal Palace are pursuing a deal for Stuttgart midfielder Naouirou Ahamada (Daily Telegraph).

PSG forward Lionel Messi is considering his future in France and has concerns over signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions, according to reports (Daily Mail).

Done deals - Mykhailo Mudryk

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS