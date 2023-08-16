We'll start with top-four hopefuls Brighton, who have placed a valuation of £100m on Moisés Caicedo after Chelsea's latest attempt to raid the south-coast club (The Times).

One potential outgoing at Stamford Bridge is Hakim Ziyech, but Newcastle remain confident they can sign Anthony Gordon from Everton. They are also eyeing Ziyech (Daily Telegraph).

Nottingham Forest's talks with Newcastle over the deal for Chris Wood included an ambitious enquiry for Allan Saint-Maximin (Daily Telegraph).

Everton are facing a battle to convince their top managerial target, Marcelo Bielsa, to replace Frank Lampard (The Times).

The Toffees are now expected to re-explore a deal for Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana after Arnaut Danjuma turned his back on a move to Goodison Park despite undergoing a medical at Finch Farm (Daily Express).

Sam Allardyce denied any rumours claiming he has been approached by Everton, but did state he was the "best of any recent manager" the Toffees have had (Daily Star).

Leeds remain interested in a deal for Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi - despite contact with Juventus over a move for USMNT star Weston McKennie (Daily Express).

The Whites are among the leading clubs interested in Southampton forward Jimmy-Jay Morgan (Daily Telegraph).

Leeds winger Jack Harrison is a target for Leicester as they attempt to bolster Brendan Rodgers's squad to climb away from relegation danger (Daily Telegraph).