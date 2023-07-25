The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports that the Premier League elite are after Amadou Onana.
Arsenal and Chelsea are set to go to transfer war again, this time over the signing of Everton midfield Amadou Onana. Both clubs hold an interest in the playmaker and could feel that there is no better time to acquire his services (Daily Express).
The Blues are also set to rival another Premier League club, Newcastle, for another of Everton's players, winger Anthony Gordon (Daily Mail).
Eddie Howe's side have reportedly held talks with Manchester United over a shock January move for Scott McTominay (The Sun).
Over in Spain, Barcelona could be about to sign a Real Madrid player for the first time in 27 years as they are holding talks with Marco Asensio, according to reports (Daily Mirror).
Chelsea are planning a fresh move for Enzo Fernandez after previously failing to agree a deal for the Benfica midfielder (The Guardian).
Abdoulaye Doucoure was banned from training with Everton's first team last week following the fallout of the Goodison Park defeat to Southampton (Daily Mail).
Lionel Messi has reportedly changed his mind about his future and will not pen a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain. The forward was expected to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes before the end of the season, but he will now become a free agent in the summer (Daily Express).
Chelsea are set to offer Thiago Silva a contract extension to extend his impressive stay at Stamford Bridge (Daily Mail).
Tottenham have concerns that their managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, could face a worldwide ban should a punishment laid down by the Italian Football Federation not be overturned on appeal (The Guardian).