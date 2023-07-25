Arsenal and Chelsea are set to go to transfer war again, this time over the signing of Everton midfield Amadou Onana. Both clubs hold an interest in the playmaker and could feel that there is no better time to acquire his services (Daily Express).

The Blues are also set to rival another Premier League club, Newcastle, for another of Everton's players, winger Anthony Gordon (Daily Mail).

Eddie Howe's side have reportedly held talks with Manchester United over a shock January move for Scott McTominay (The Sun).

Over in Spain, Barcelona could be about to sign a Real Madrid player for the first time in 27 years as they are holding talks with Marco Asensio, according to reports (Daily Mirror).