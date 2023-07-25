Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Paper Talk Onana

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Amadou Onana, Anthony Gordon, Scott McTominay

By Sporting Life
07:28 · TUE January 24, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports that the Premier League elite are after Amadou Onana.

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to go to transfer war again, this time over the signing of Everton midfield Amadou Onana. Both clubs hold an interest in the playmaker and could feel that there is no better time to acquire his services (Daily Express).

The Blues are also set to rival another Premier League club, Newcastle, for another of Everton's players, winger Anthony Gordon (Daily Mail).

Eddie Howe's side have reportedly held talks with Manchester United over a shock January move for Scott McTominay (The Sun).

Over in Spain, Barcelona could be about to sign a Real Madrid player for the first time in 27 years as they are holding talks with Marco Asensio, according to reports (Daily Mirror).

Moises Caicedo - Transfer Blog

Chelsea are planning a fresh move for Enzo Fernandez after previously failing to agree a deal for the Benfica midfielder (The Guardian).

Abdoulaye Doucoure was banned from training with Everton's first team last week following the fallout of the Goodison Park defeat to Southampton (Daily Mail).

Lionel Messi has reportedly changed his mind about his future and will not pen a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain. The forward was expected to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes before the end of the season, but he will now become a free agent in the summer (Daily Express).

Chelsea are set to offer Thiago Silva a contract extension to extend his impressive stay at Stamford Bridge (Daily Mail).

Tottenham have concerns that their managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, could face a worldwide ban should a punishment laid down by the Italian Football Federation not be overturned on appeal (The Guardian).

Done deals - Mykhailo Mudryk

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS