We'll start in north London, and Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo is keen on joining Tottenham. The 23-year-old wants out from the Italian club in this window and, with his contract expiring next year, Roma are ready to cash in (Daily Mirror).

Antonio Conte and Spurs have put contract talks on ice, threatening his future as head coach. His current deal expires at the end of the season (The Times).

The club are also nervously waiting to find out whether or not the club's managing director of football Fabio Paratici will be banned from operating on transfers (Daily Telegraph).

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has suggested the Bundesliga giants could not afford Tottenham's £130m asking price for Harry Kane (Daily Mail).

He joined Arsenal, but Leandro Trossard's agent has revealed that Spurs were interested in signing the Belgian before he completed a £27million move to the Premier League leading Gunners (Daily Mail).

Another incoming at Arsenal, and their soon-to-be player Jakub Kiwior was spotted in the directors' box for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United (The Sun).

Elsewhere, Everton are considering a £15million move for Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye. The Senegal international has ten goals from 8.09 xG in the Sky Bet Championship this season. (The Sun).

The Toffees have held talks over the future of manager Frank Lampard as he waits to find out his fate (Daily Telegraph).

Former Chelsea and Derby boss Lampard spoke with owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright over the weekend, along with director of football Kevin Thelwell, and has accepted things will change after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham (Daily Mail).