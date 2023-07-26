We'll start off at Newcastle, who have a nine-man transfer shortlist for January, which includes Everton winger Anthony Gordon and three Chelsea players - Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Daily Telegraph).

The club - sat in the top-four in the Premier League table - are considering a £35m move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin despite his struggles with injury in recent seasons (The Sun).

Over to the current leaders Arsenal, and they are showing interest in Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony, whose contract expires in the summer. However, they will face competition from Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach and Leicester (Daily Mail).

It's been a busy month at Chelsea and they are not done there. The club are continuing their search for a central midfielder after receiving no encouragement from Tottenham that summer signing Yves Bissouma might be available for transfer this month (Daily Telegraph).

From one ex-Brighton midfielder to one still at the club. The Stamford Bridge outfit have been told to back off pursuing Moises Caicedo this month after a "cheeky" initial offer was turned down (Daily Express).

In Manchester, and City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has agreed a free transfer to Barcelona in the summer according to reports in Spain (The Sun).

While at Old Trafford, Manchester United blocked Everton's bid to sign Anthony Elanga on loan because of their concerns over the climate at Goodison Park (Daily Star).