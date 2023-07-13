Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea have joined the race to sign highly-rated Brentford goalkeeper David Raya for around £20m (The Athletic).

West Ham have made an offer for Aston Villa striker Danny Ings as they look to solve their goalscoring troubles and climb away from the relegation zone (Daily Telegraph).

However, the Hammers will miss out on Harry Maguire after Manchester United rejected a loan offer and do not plan on letting the England defender leave this month despite finding himself behind Luke Shaw in the Old Trafford pecking order (Daily Mail).

Tottenham are reported to have seen their first official offer for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro rejected by the Portuguese club (Guardian).

Liverpool were front-runners to sign Kylian Mbappe for a record-breaking £171m fee in the summer but were reportedly snubbed by the player who decided he wanted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (The Athletic).

Arsenal are considering a gamble of saving their transfer kitty in January in an effort to build up the funds to make a run at signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer (Daily Star).

Sources close to the bidding process for Manchester United have hinted Sir Jim Ratcliffe's biggest challenger will come from the USA (Times)

However, US investment firm Sixth Street, who have strong links with both Real Madrid and Barcelona, have denied claims they want to buy a stake in Manchester United (Daily Mail).