The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports of interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in Brentford keeper David Raya.
Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea have joined the race to sign highly-rated Brentford goalkeeper David Raya for around £20m (The Athletic).
West Ham have made an offer for Aston Villa striker Danny Ings as they look to solve their goalscoring troubles and climb away from the relegation zone (Daily Telegraph).
However, the Hammers will miss out on Harry Maguire after Manchester United rejected a loan offer and do not plan on letting the England defender leave this month despite finding himself behind Luke Shaw in the Old Trafford pecking order (Daily Mail).
Tottenham are reported to have seen their first official offer for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro rejected by the Portuguese club (Guardian).
Liverpool were front-runners to sign Kylian Mbappe for a record-breaking £171m fee in the summer but were reportedly snubbed by the player who decided he wanted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (The Athletic).
Arsenal are considering a gamble of saving their transfer kitty in January in an effort to build up the funds to make a run at signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer (Daily Star).
Sources close to the bidding process for Manchester United have hinted Sir Jim Ratcliffe's biggest challenger will come from the USA (Times)
However, US investment firm Sixth Street, who have strong links with both Real Madrid and Barcelona, have denied claims they want to buy a stake in Manchester United (Daily Mail).
New York City FC defender Alexander Callens is set to snub a number of clubs across Europe to sign for Spanish side Girona (The Athletic).
Manchester City are set to open talks with Julian Alvarez over a new contract after his impressive start to life in the Premier League (Daily Mail).
Barcelona have opened talks with Atletico Madrid over the signing of winger Yannick Carrasco (Daily Mirror).
On the managerial front, Mick McCarthy is set to be named as Blackpool's new boss in the wake of Michael Appleton's dismissal on Wednesday (The Athletic).
Meanwhile, David Moyes will be out as West Ham manager this weekend if the club loses its crunch Premier League clash with Everton, after an agreement on the stance was reached at a board meeting on Tuesday (Times).
Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are in the running to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who has also been linked with a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr (The Athletic).
Leicester City have made Ayoze Perez, Jannik Vestergaard, Caglar Soyuncu and Dennis Praet available as they look to free up funds for January spending, which could start with the signing of FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen (Daily Mirror).
Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to impressive young forward Alejandro Garnacho (Independent).
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson continues to work on a deal to bring Callum Paterson back to Tynecastle from Sheffield Wednesday (Daily Record).
Aberdeen are one of a number of clubs interested in Sunderland defender Bailey Wright (Daily Record).