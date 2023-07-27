West Ham are considering a shock move to sign Manchester United's out-of-favour England defender Harry Maguire on loan to boost the Hammers' bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League (Daily Mirror).

The Red Devils' new wage limit of £200,000 per week - labelled the 'Cristiano Ronaldo rule' - could be put to the test with in-form striker Marcus Rashford in talks over a new bumper contract (Daily Mirror).

Alejandro Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract at Old Trafford amid interest from European giants Real Madrid and Juventus - United are keen to keep him but will listen to offers for fringe players including Phil Jones (The Sun).

Meanwhile, in the blue half of Manchester, Barcelona have serious interest in signing City's out-of-contract midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer at the end of the season as they look at Bosman deals for head coach Xavi (Telegraph).

Chelsea are involved in yet another transfer tug-of-war amid a busy January window for Graham Potter's side with the Blues monitoring Tottenham's interest in £25m Leandro Trossard (Daily Mirror).

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira fears Chelsea's spending could distort the transfer market and make it even harder for teams like the Eagles to sign players from abroad - despite admitting it is good for the quality of the Premier League (Telegraph).

Everton have made contact with Bologna over the possibility of signing Marko Arnautovic in a bid to help ease their goalscoring woes (The Sun).

Atletico Madrid are reportedly closing in on a move for out-of-favour Barcelona star Memphis Depay after agreeing personal terms with the Netherlands forward (Daily Mail).