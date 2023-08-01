Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top target this summer and are growing in confidence that they can beat Chelsea to the England midfielder's signature (The Times).

Newcastle United are looking at the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielders Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as well as winger Hakim Ziyech this month (The Telegraph).

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte's position is increasingly uncertain with the club's worrying form emerging as a key factor in deciding the Italian's long-term future (Daily Mail).

Graham Potter will have to drop first-team stars from Chelsea's Champions League squad list to register Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Benoit Badiashile to face Borussia Dortmund in February (Evening Standard).

Borussia Dortmund want to keep Jude Bellingham at the club and are hoping to offer him a new contract to make him one of their top earners, although they would struggle to turn down bids in excess of £133million (Daily Mail).

Chelsea's enormous transfer spend has set off alarm bells inside the club's highly-rated academy and alerted German clubs to the possibility of trying to sign some of the club's best home-grown youngsters (The Telegraph).

Arsenal target Facundo Torres has confirmed the Gunners made contract over a transfer as he awaits further talks (Evening Standard).

Brighton have contacted New York City FC and Girona about a move for Argentine forward Valentin 'Taty' Castellanos, as they seek to evolve their forward line (The Independent).