declan rice paper talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher, Jude Bellingham

By Sporting Life
08:41 · TUE January 17, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Arsenal's interest in Declan Rice.

Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top target this summer and are growing in confidence that they can beat Chelsea to the England midfielder's signature (The Times).

Newcastle United are looking at the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielders Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as well as winger Hakim Ziyech this month (The Telegraph).

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte's position is increasingly uncertain with the club's worrying form emerging as a key factor in deciding the Italian's long-term future (Daily Mail).

Graham Potter will have to drop first-team stars from Chelsea's Champions League squad list to register Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Benoit Badiashile to face Borussia Dortmund in February (Evening Standard).

Borussia Dortmund want to keep Jude Bellingham at the club and are hoping to offer him a new contract to make him one of their top earners, although they would struggle to turn down bids in excess of £133million (Daily Mail).

Chelsea's enormous transfer spend has set off alarm bells inside the club's highly-rated academy and alerted German clubs to the possibility of trying to sign some of the club's best home-grown youngsters (The Telegraph).

Arsenal target Facundo Torres has confirmed the Gunners made contract over a transfer as he awaits further talks (Evening Standard).

Brighton have contacted New York City FC and Girona about a move for Argentine forward Valentin 'Taty' Castellanos, as they seek to evolve their forward line (The Independent).

Done deals - Mykhailo Mudryk

Al-Nassr are reportedly negotiating a deal to bring PSG's Keylor Navas to the club to team up with his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily Mail).

RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl has now confirmed forward Christopher Nkunku will join free-spending Chelsea this summer (Evening Standard).

Arsenal have turned their attention to Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports (The Sun).

Chelsea are yet to make a bid for Moises Caicedo, Brighton have confirmed, amid intense interest in the midfielder (Evening Standard).

Transfer blog - Trossard

