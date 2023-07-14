Tottenham could follow up an initial enquiry for Brighton winger Leandro Trossard this week as doubts over his future at the Amex Stadium continue to grow (Daily Telegraph).

It seems that the Belgian international is looking for a way out, and Arsenal have also reportedly been offered the chance to end Trossard's unsettled spell at the club (The Independent).

Staying in North London, with Spurs considering a January move for Roma midfielder Niccolo Zainolo, whose recent performances have been criticised by the club's supporters (The Sun).

Onto ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, as he's a "dream appointment" on a four-person shortlist to potentially replace under-fire David Moyes at West Ham - the other being former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel (Daily Telegraph).

Sticking with the Stamford Bridge club. Barcelona are seeking legal clarity over a potential deal to re-sign striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Daily Telegraph).

Another potential outgoing, as Crystal Palace will make one final effort to tempt Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher back to the club on a permanent deal this month (The Sun).

Mykhailo Mudryk arrived over the weekend but Chelsea aren't done yet - they are expecting to make at least two more signings by the end of January (Daily Express).

Arsenal missed out on the winger so attention turns elsewhere, but ex-Leeds man Raphinha has no interest in leaving Barcelona for a Premier League return with the Gunners, according to reports in Spain (Daily Express).