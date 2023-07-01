Talks are now entering the 'final stage' as Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk reportedly come to an agreement on the fee for Mykhailo Mudryk (Daily Express).

The Ukrainian has given the clearest indication yet he is joining Arsenal in another social media post (Daily Mail).

Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona star Memphis Depay has an offer on the table to join Newcastle (Daily Express).

And former Barcelona star Lionel Messi is reportedly being eyed up by Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in a deal worth £245m per year (The Sun).

A Saudi businessman has bid 10 million riyals (£2.2m) for a ticket to watch next Thursday's friendly between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (The Guardian).

Darwin Nunez was notably absent from Liverpool training on Thursday and could miss the weekend trip to Brighton (Daily Mirror).

Manchester United will block any request made by Nottingham Forest to play loan man Dean Henderson in their Carabao Cup semi-final (Daily Express).

The Old Trafford club must reach the Champions League and raise money through player sales if Erik ten Hag is to sign the midfielder and striker he wants this summer - even if the Glazers sell the club.

Across Manchester, João Cancelo's spell on City's bench has sparked interest from clubs around Europe, who will keep tabs on the full-back ahead of the summer (both Daily Telegraph).