The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including news on Arsenal's pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk and a Newcastle offer for Memphis Depay.
Talks are now entering the 'final stage' as Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk reportedly come to an agreement on the fee for Mykhailo Mudryk (Daily Express).
The Ukrainian has given the clearest indication yet he is joining Arsenal in another social media post (Daily Mail).
Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona star Memphis Depay has an offer on the table to join Newcastle (Daily Express).
And former Barcelona star Lionel Messi is reportedly being eyed up by Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in a deal worth £245m per year (The Sun).
A Saudi businessman has bid 10 million riyals (£2.2m) for a ticket to watch next Thursday's friendly between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (The Guardian).
Darwin Nunez was notably absent from Liverpool training on Thursday and could miss the weekend trip to Brighton (Daily Mirror).
Manchester United will block any request made by Nottingham Forest to play loan man Dean Henderson in their Carabao Cup semi-final (Daily Express).
The Old Trafford club must reach the Champions League and raise money through player sales if Erik ten Hag is to sign the midfielder and striker he wants this summer - even if the Glazers sell the club.
Across Manchester, João Cancelo's spell on City's bench has sparked interest from clubs around Europe, who will keep tabs on the full-back ahead of the summer (both Daily Telegraph).
Teammate Ilkay Gundogan accused his City comrades of lacking hunger and desire before what he predicts will be one of the toughest Manchester derbies in years.
Meanwhile Chelsea's new signing David Datro Fofana is at the centre of a court case involving his former club Molde in Norway over the proceeds of his transfer (both The Times).
Frustrated in their attempts to bring in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, the London club are lining up a move for Brighton's Moises Caicedo (The Guardian).
Chelsea could also face the prospect of having to play at Wembley for five years as they consider plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge (Daily Mirror).
Sporting are maintaining that Tottenham target Pedro Porro will only be allowed to leave the Portuguese side if a club pays his €45million (£39.9m) release clause (The Athletic).
Everton are tracking Lille forward Timothy Weah, while Liverpool target Sofiane Amrabat wants to join Atletico Madrid (The Sun).
Wolves are closing in on signing Nice's Mario Lemina, with a £9million fee agreed for the midfielder (Daily Mail).
The West Midlands club are also in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Pablo Sarabia.
Fulham are also on the hunt in France, pushing to sign Rennes skipper Hamari Traore (both The Sun).