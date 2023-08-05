Manchester United are reportedly setting their sights on Goncalo Ramos and Mohammed Kudus as attacking targets for the summer transfer window (The Sun).

Old Trafford chiefs are said to have acknowledged the club paid over the odds to sign Antony from Ajax last summer (Daily Mirror).

Reports say Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season (The Sun).

Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly earmarking Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha for a summer swoop (Daily Express).

The Cottagers plan to offer manager Marco Silva a new contract as they look to secure his long-term future (Daily Mail).

Arsenal could have a second bite of the cherry when it comes to signing Barcelona forward Raphinha, after they missed out on the Brazilian in summer (both Daily Express).