The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including news of Chelsea's plans to hijack Spurs' bid for a Spanish star.

Chelsea are contemplating trying to hijack Tottenham's move for Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Porro (The Sun). Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be heading out of Stamford Bridge, though - with the likely arrival of Joao Felix pushing him further down the pecking order, the Blues striker is attracting interest from several Spanish sides (Daily Mail). Mauricio Pochettino is waiting in the wings to become the new Chelsea boss if Graham Potter is sacked and the Argentine would be willing to take over if the club called upon (The Sun). Paper Talk: Tuesday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer

Sky Bet's latest transfer odds

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Wout Weghorst. They have a deal in principle to pay Besiktas about £2.7m to end the striker's loan early and take him from his parent club Burnley for the rest of the season (Guardian). Meanwhile, former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay is a target for Atletico Madrid as they seek to replace Chelsea-bound Joao Felix (Daily Mail). Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners insists he is '100 per cent focused' on the Italian club despite being flattered by reports linking him with a move to Liverpool (Daily Mail). Al-Nassr are eyeing a move for Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets in the wake of their £175m-a-year capture of Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily Mail).

Steven Gerrard is being considered for a shock new role as Poland head coach after being sacked by Aston Villa (The Sun). Paris Saint-Germain are eager for Lionel Messi to see out his career in the French capital (Daily Mail) and are also pondering whether to offer Sergio Ramos a contract extension at the end of the season (The Athletic). Leicester City have reportedly stretched ahead of their Premier League rivals in the race for Harry Souttar, with the Stoke and Australia defender seemingly destined to make the step up to England's top flight (Daily Mail). Newcastle have denied making a verbal approach for Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko (Daily Mail). Mexican side Tigres have reportedly made a final bid for Eintracht Frankfurt star Rafael Santos Borre before turning to Rangers star Alfredo Morelos as a January option (Daily Record).