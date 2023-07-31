The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including news on Jordan Pickford's future.

Jordan Pickford has told Everton he wants to stay but the club are not prepared to meet the wage increase he is asking for (The Sun). West Ham have made a renewed approach to sign the Sevilla striker and Morocco World Cup star Youssef En-Nesyri with the hope of signing him on loan for the rest of the season (The Times).

Chelsea's owners remain convinced that Graham Potter is the right man to lead them forward despite the team's dismal form (Daily Mail). We looked into why Potter needs more time here. Spurs must pay the full £36.7m release fee for Pedro Porro if they want to land the Sporting wing-back in January (The Guardian). Chelsea have blown Manchester United and Arsenal out of the water by meeting Atletico Madrid's demands to sign Joao Felix on loan this month (Daily Express). Diogo Dalot, who has impressed this season, has confirmed that he wants to stay at Manchester United amid talks over a new contract (Daily Mirror).

Nottingham Forest have launched £18m move for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo (Daily Telegraph). Manchester United are still confident of landing Dutch forward Wout Weghorst on loan despite Turkish club Besiktas insisting no deal is in place. The Daily Mail are reporting that the Dutch striker has made it clear that he wants to move to Old Trafford.