Despite dominating the match, Newcastle fell to a shock defeat away at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup and now they’ll be keen to put that right by clinching their spot in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Leicester are yet to draw away from home this season but it’s not necessarily been to their benefit having lost six of their nine road matches in the Premier League. This cup match could be a welcomed distraction but can they handle a Newcastle side looking to bounce back from defeat at the first time of asking?

Eddie Howe will have been extremely disappointed to lose at Hillsborough in their last outing. His side went 2-0 down but still dominated the match and created enough clear cut opportunities to at least bring the scoreline level. Perhaps it can be put down to rustiness as striker Alexander Isak returned from injury and looked lively.

But ultimately, they lost the match and they need to dust themselves down and regroup when they welcome Leicester to St. James’ Park for this quarter-final clash. A return to home soil will be welcomed given they’re one of just two sides yet to suffer a Premier League defeat on home soil in this campaign.