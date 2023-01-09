Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Manchester United celebrate Marcus Rashford's goal against Nottingham Forest

Man Utd v Charlton tips: Carabao Cup best bets and preview

By George Gamble
15:31 · MON January 09, 2023

Manchester United are in fine form, and they welcome Charlton with a place in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup at stake. George Gamble picks a best bet.

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup

2pts Manchester United win to nil at 9/10 (BetVictor)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Latest Sky Bet offer

Hosts Manchester United have quietly put together a seven match winning run and boss Erik ten Hag will be keen for his side to take the next step by making light work of Charlton and securing a spot in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Addicks make the trip to Old Trafford off the back of two successive victories over Portsmouth and Lincoln City in League One. They’re nine points away from the playoffs and the league will likely be boss Dean Holden’s primary focus.

The Red Devils are one of the most in form sides in the top flight having won seven of their last ten Premier League outings, conceding just six goals in that time.

In their eight league matches on home soil, United have hit the back of the net at least twice on five occasions and they will be expecting to get the better of Charlton here. Rotation looks likely from Erik ten Hag but with the quality they possess, anything but a home win would be a huge shock.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

Man Utd 1/10 | Draw 17/2 | Charlton 22/1

Our football team enjoyed a winning 2022

The visitors have at least won their last two matches but on their travels, they have lost four of their last five. Charlton's defence has been far too easily breached and of the 12 away matches they have played in League One, they’ve conceded in ten.

It’s always hard to tell how matches between two sides in different leagues of the football pyramid will unravel. The hosts are naturally overwhelming favourites and it makes finding value a little more tricky.

However, MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN TO NIL is at a best price of 9/10 and that certainly looks an enticing option.

Ten Hag's men have kept five clean sheets in the eight league matches they have played on home soil this term, and getting United onside seems the obvious strategy for this encounter.

Manchester United v Charlton best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Manchester United win to nil at 9/10 (BetVictor)

Score prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Charlton (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct 1530 GMT (09/01/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS