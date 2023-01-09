Hosts Manchester United have quietly put together a seven match winning run and boss Erik ten Hag will be keen for his side to take the next step by making light work of Charlton and securing a spot in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Addicks make the trip to Old Trafford off the back of two successive victories over Portsmouth and Lincoln City in League One. They’re nine points away from the playoffs and the league will likely be boss Dean Holden’s primary focus.

The Red Devils are one of the most in form sides in the top flight having won seven of their last ten Premier League outings, conceding just six goals in that time.

In their eight league matches on home soil, United have hit the back of the net at least twice on five occasions and they will be expecting to get the better of Charlton here. Rotation looks likely from Erik ten Hag but with the quality they possess, anything but a home win would be a huge shock.