Manchester United are in fine form, and they welcome Charlton with a place in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup at stake. George Gamble picks a best bet.
2pts Manchester United win to nil at 9/10 (BetVictor)
Hosts Manchester United have quietly put together a seven match winning run and boss Erik ten Hag will be keen for his side to take the next step by making light work of Charlton and securing a spot in the Carabao Cup semi-final.
The Addicks make the trip to Old Trafford off the back of two successive victories over Portsmouth and Lincoln City in League One. They’re nine points away from the playoffs and the league will likely be boss Dean Holden’s primary focus.
The Red Devils are one of the most in form sides in the top flight having won seven of their last ten Premier League outings, conceding just six goals in that time.
In their eight league matches on home soil, United have hit the back of the net at least twice on five occasions and they will be expecting to get the better of Charlton here. Rotation looks likely from Erik ten Hag but with the quality they possess, anything but a home win would be a huge shock.
The visitors have at least won their last two matches but on their travels, they have lost four of their last five. Charlton's defence has been far too easily breached and of the 12 away matches they have played in League One, they’ve conceded in ten.
It’s always hard to tell how matches between two sides in different leagues of the football pyramid will unravel. The hosts are naturally overwhelming favourites and it makes finding value a little more tricky.
However, MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN TO NIL is at a best price of 9/10 and that certainly looks an enticing option.
Ten Hag's men have kept five clean sheets in the eight league matches they have played on home soil this term, and getting United onside seems the obvious strategy for this encounter.
Score prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Charlton (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct 1530 GMT (09/01/23)
