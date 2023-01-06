Roman Abramovich’s ruthless short-termism defied the perceived wisdom of stability. Every campaign seemed to end in silverware despite cut-throat dismissals and wild lurches in direction, changing the landscape of English football in the 21st century.

His successor Todd Boehly has promised a more measured approach. But words are cheap. Eventually, the financially volatile world of football drags every well-intentioned billionaire down to Abramovich’s level of restlessness. Graham Potter, a measured tactician who requires more time than most for his ideas to take hold, will be acutely aware of this.

Positives in defeat for Potter

A manager of his tactical dexterity and unique approach to the fine-tuned details of the game demands our patience – and that of his players. The Chelsea staff will come away from training sessions with headaches most days, and they will begin to tire unless the fruits of their labour begin to show. Fortunately, even in defeat the positives can show, as they did in Thursday evening’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

There aren’t many aspects of the Potter system that can be explained in a few sentences, but suffice to say he expects possession and territorial domination, won through a mix of perfect choreography in both the counter-press and on-the-ball positional structure.

Like Pep Guardiola, Potter coaches precisely where to stand and how and when to pass, creating set moves that become muscle memory as the players build relationships, providing scaffolding for beautiful one-touch football that prioritises verticality and ball progression over passing from side to side.

All of that was on show, in flashes, against Man City, who were pushed back throughout the first half thanks to the brilliant press-evading work of Denis Zakaria and Matteo Kovacic (channeling Moises Caicedo, Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu vibes) in the middle of the park.

But bluntness in the final third prevented Chelsea from capitalising before a string of second-half changes from Guardiola wrestled the match away from the hosts, and by the end the Chelsea team was littered with scrappy but overwrought academy products.

It will take time – a lot of it – before that first half is replicated over 90 minutes and with regularity. Brighton won just two of their first nine matches under Potter and that was after a full pre-season and transfer window with him at the helm.

The new Chelsea manager has had neither of those things, with the latter just as important as the former. It is telling that throughout their much-publicised run of one win in eight Potter has on average made 4.5 changes to his starting line-up between matches.