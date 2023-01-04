Manchester United v Everton

Read James Cantrill's (@JimmythePunt) full preview here

The pressure on Frank Lampard intensified after a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in midweek, but with no news of his departure at the time of writing, I am going to assume a decision will be made on Lampard's future after this fixture, placing huge significance on it.

The Toffees boss is not one for wholesale changes when it comes to this competition anyway, but with his job perhaps depending on a result, he should certainly field a strong line-up here.

This should see DEMARAI GRAY feature from the off and at 13/2 his price to SCORE ANYTIME is simply too large, especially considering he is as short as 3/1 elsewhere.

Gray has found the net three times in his last five appearances, including a wonderful strike at the Etihad against Manchester City.

The former Leicester man made it two in as many games against the Seagulls and the fact that goal came from the penalty spot obviously bodes well for this angle too.

In terms of offensive output, Gray tops his side's charts in almost every category - five goals (1st), 1.9 shots per game (1st), 0.8 dribbles (2nd), and 1.2 key passes per game (2nd).

Score prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1330 GMT (04/01/23)