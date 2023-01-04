The FA Cup third round sees Premier League teams enter the fray this weekend, and Sporting Life's tipsters picks out several best bets from selected matches.
2pts Sheffield Wednesday or Draw Double Chance v Newcastle at 7/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Demarai Gray anytime goalscorer in Man Utd v Everton at 13/2 (General)
1pt Youri Tielemans to score anytime in Gillingham v Leicester at 16/5 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power)
The pressure on Frank Lampard intensified after a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in midweek, but with no news of his departure at the time of writing, I am going to assume a decision will be made on Lampard's future after this fixture, placing huge significance on it.
The Toffees boss is not one for wholesale changes when it comes to this competition anyway, but with his job perhaps depending on a result, he should certainly field a strong line-up here.
This should see DEMARAI GRAY feature from the off and at 13/2 his price to SCORE ANYTIME is simply too large, especially considering he is as short as 3/1 elsewhere.
Gray has found the net three times in his last five appearances, including a wonderful strike at the Etihad against Manchester City.
The former Leicester man made it two in as many games against the Seagulls and the fact that goal came from the penalty spot obviously bodes well for this angle too.
In terms of offensive output, Gray tops his side's charts in almost every category - five goals (1st), 1.9 shots per game (1st), 0.8 dribbles (2nd), and 1.2 key passes per game (2nd).
Score prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1330 GMT (04/01/23)
Although I have tried, I just cannot find an excuse to get the hosts onside at a big price.
Instead, backing YOURI TIELEMANS to SCORE ANYTIME is the play, his price with Betfair and Paddy Power is considerably bigger then anywhere else.
The midfielder is not enjoying his best stint at the club but has found the net four times this campaign, including one in their most recent cup game against MK Dons.
The Belgian international has scored in half of his eight appearances in the FA Cup, including one at Wembley as his side lifted the trophy.
Score prediction: Gillingham 0-3 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (04/01/23)
With Eddie Howe never shy about making wholesale changes in this competition, at the prices available, I am happy to side with SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY OR DRAW in the DOUBLE CHANCE market.
There are obvious caveats - Newcastle's form, league position and superior squad.
The Magpies are currently third in the top flight, are unbeaten in 15, held runaway leaders Arsenal in their most recent game and had Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood on the bench at The Emirates.
The Owls are in fine fettle too, though, and the magnitude of the occasion cannot be underestimated.
The hosts' only defeat since October 4 came via penalties against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.
Darren Moore's side have scored an average of 1.7 goals per game over that 17-game period and kept 10 clean sheets. They are capable of giving Newcastle a game and more.
Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1530 GMT (04/01/23)
