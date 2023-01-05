Manchester City and Chelsea meet again, this time in the FA Cup third round. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Manchester City to win with -1 goal handicap at 11/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Here we go again. Manchester City and Chelsea meet for the second time in four days, this time at the Etihad Stadium. Although teams are likely to be somewhat rotated for this marquee FA Cup third round match-up, clues can be taken from City's 1-0 victory on Thursday (xG: CHE 0.65 - 1.75 MCI).

Firstly, Chelsea's already extensive injury list is longer after multiple players were withdrawn before and during the Stamford Bridge fixture, leaving them a little thin heading into this game. Personnel is certainly a big problem for Graham Potter during a busy period for the Blues. Secondly, despite a rather underwhelming first half, Manchester City were by far the better side for much of the game, showing spells of usual dominance in the narrow win. Substitutions undoubtedly made a difference, a show of strength from a squad full of depth. With that in mind on the short turnaround, MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN WITH -1 GOAL HANDICAP makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win with -1 goal handicap with Sky Bet

Making the case for the home side to win is obvious, but backing them to advance by at least a two-goal margin at odds-against is enticing given the situation of these two teams. Pep Guardiola's side can hammer any opposition at a moments notice and Chelsea's transition to the Potter way is in need of some patience. Chelsea are averaging just 1.14 expected goals for (xGF) per game in the Premier League under their new manager. If they continue to struggle creating chances, which is likely away to City, a win by a bigger margin than Thursday is well within reach.

Manchester City v Chelsea best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Manchester City to win with -1 goal handicap at 11/10 (General) Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1515 GMT (06/01/23)