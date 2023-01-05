Sporting Life
Manchester City and Chelsea face off again

Manchester City v Chelsea tips: FA Cup best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
15:57 · FRI January 06, 2023

Manchester City and Chelsea meet again, this time in the FA Cup third round. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1.5pts Manchester City to win with -1 goal handicap at 11/10 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Latest Sky Bet offer

Here we go again. Manchester City and Chelsea meet for the second time in four days, this time at the Etihad Stadium.

Although teams are likely to be somewhat rotated for this marquee FA Cup third round match-up, clues can be taken from City's 1-0 victory on Thursday (xG: CHE 0.65 - 1.75 MCI).

Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday

TV Channel: BBC One

Man City 4/11 | Draw 19/5 | Chelsea 7/1

Our football team enjoyed a winning 2022

Firstly, Chelsea's already extensive injury list is longer after multiple players were withdrawn before and during the Stamford Bridge fixture, leaving them a little thin heading into this game.

Personnel is certainly a big problem for Graham Potter during a busy period for the Blues.

Secondly, despite a rather underwhelming first half, Manchester City were by far the better side for much of the game, showing spells of usual dominance in the narrow win.

Substitutions undoubtedly made a difference, a show of strength from a squad full of depth. With that in mind on the short turnaround, MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN WITH -1 GOAL HANDICAP makes appeal.

Making the case for the home side to win is obvious, but backing them to advance by at least a two-goal margin at odds-against is enticing given the situation of these two teams.

Pep Guardiola's side can hammer any opposition at a moments notice and Chelsea's transition to the Potter way is in need of some patience.

Chelsea are averaging just 1.14 expected goals for (xGF) per game in the Premier League under their new manager. If they continue to struggle creating chances, which is likely away to City, a win by a bigger margin than Thursday is well within reach.

Manchester City v Chelsea best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Manchester City to win with -1 goal handicap at 11/10 (General)

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Odds correct at 1515 GMT (06/01/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

