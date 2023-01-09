Tottenham are among a string of clubs monitoring the curious situation of winger Leandro Trossard at Brighton. (Daily Mail)

Spurs are also tracking Brentford keeper David Raya as they prepare to replace Hugo Lloris in the summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Leeds could bring in two new faces over the coming days, with a full agreement edging closer for Hoffenheim's Georginio Rutter and a bid made for Morocco World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi. (Daily Express)

Despite speculation the Manchester United skipper could be on his way to Aston Villa, Harry Maguire will not be joining Unai Emery's side in a shock January window move. (Daily Mail, Daily Mirror)