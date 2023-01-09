The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including news on Leandro Trossard's situation at Brighton.
Tottenham are among a string of clubs monitoring the curious situation of winger Leandro Trossard at Brighton. (Daily Mail)
Spurs are also tracking Brentford keeper David Raya as they prepare to replace Hugo Lloris in the summer. (Daily Telegraph)
Leeds could bring in two new faces over the coming days, with a full agreement edging closer for Hoffenheim's Georginio Rutter and a bid made for Morocco World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi. (Daily Express)
Despite speculation the Manchester United skipper could be on his way to Aston Villa, Harry Maguire will not be joining Unai Emery's side in a shock January window move. (Daily Mail, Daily Mirror)
Hearts have won the loan race for Newcastle's Aussie wonderkid Garang Kuol. (Daily Record)
Burnley and Besiktas are in discussions about terminating Wout Weghorst's loan, with the striker wanting to join Manchester United (Daily Telegraph). The Turkish side do want compensating, though (The Sun).
Both Arsenal and Newcastle United have enquired about the possibility of signing Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde. (Daily Mail)
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has his eye on Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien. (The Sun)
Although he admits he's not sure if he'll have them wrapped up in time for Hampden, Michael Beale says he can't wait to get his hands on his new Rangers recruits. (Daily Record)