Real Madrid are confident they will win the race for Jude Bellingham's signature in the upcoming summer transfer window (Daily Mirror).

One of those clubs who are interested in Bellingham is Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp faces having to omit at least two senior players from the Reds' Champions League squad for the second half of the season following the signing of Cody Gakpo (Daily Mirror).

Over to the Premier League leaders, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly given the green light for the Gunners to make a shock bid for Declan Rice in the summer (Daily Mail).

The Gunners and Newcastle are reportedly monitoring Napoli winger Hirving Lozano (The Sun).

One outfit expected to be busy this month is Manchester United, and they are eyeing a possible move for Monaco and France centre-back Axel Disasi (Daily Mail).

The Old Trafford club are now prioritising the signing of a new forward for Erik ten Hag after resolving their brief goalkeeping dilemma (Daily Express).

A player who looks unlikely to join is Frenkie de Jong, as Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted the midfielder is "not for sale" (The Sun).