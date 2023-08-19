Liverpool reportedly opted against signing French striker Christopher Nkunku last summer, with the RB Leipzig forward now headed for Chelsea at the end of the season.

Talking of Chelsea, they are the latest club said to be taking an interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier (both Daily Mail).

Graham Potter's side also harbour hopes of hijacking Arsenal's move for Mykhaylo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk (Daily Mirror).

The Ukrainian club are expected to reject an improved Gunners bid for the player, as Chelsea wait in the wings (Daily Mail).

But the Blues have reportedly been dealt a blow as reports state that Marquinhos is set to pen a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun).

At Old Trafford, David de Gea is hoping to be able to see out his career at Manchester United as a new contract nears (Daily Telegraph).

His former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is banned from making is highly anticipated Al-Nassr debut on Thursday night (Daily Mail).

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers remains optimistic over the prospect of Youri Tielemans signing a new contract by the end of the season (The Sun).

Declan Rice has taken offence to claims he has "given up", after outlining his desires to win silverware at West Ham (Daily Express).