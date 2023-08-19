Sporting Life
Liverpool reportedly turned down signing Chelsea-bound Nkunku
Transfer rumours and football gossip: Christopher Nkunku, Illan Meslier, Ange Postecoglou

By Sporting Life
08:49 · THU January 05, 2023

The latest rumours from Thursday's back pages, including the news that Liverpool turned down the chance to sign Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku last summer.

Liverpool reportedly opted against signing French striker Christopher Nkunku last summer, with the RB Leipzig forward now headed for Chelsea at the end of the season.

Talking of Chelsea, they are the latest club said to be taking an interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier (both Daily Mail).

Graham Potter's side also harbour hopes of hijacking Arsenal's move for Mykhaylo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk (Daily Mirror).

The Ukrainian club are expected to reject an improved Gunners bid for the player, as Chelsea wait in the wings (Daily Mail).

But the Blues have reportedly been dealt a blow as reports state that Marquinhos is set to pen a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun).

At Old Trafford, David de Gea is hoping to be able to see out his career at Manchester United as a new contract nears (Daily Telegraph).

His former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is banned from making is highly anticipated Al-Nassr debut on Thursday night (Daily Mail).

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers remains optimistic over the prospect of Youri Tielemans signing a new contract by the end of the season (The Sun).

Declan Rice has taken offence to claims he has "given up", after outlining his desires to win silverware at West Ham (Daily Express).

Our football team enjoyed a winning 2022

Everton have been left frustrated in their efforts to sign Aston Villa attacker Danny Ings (Daily Mail).

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is listed as an early contender to replace Frank Lampard in the Goodison Park dugout (Scottish Sun).

And reports claim Hearts are sizing up a swoop for Newcastle forward Garang Kuol, just days after the Australian officially completed a move to the Mapgies (Daily Record).

On the international scene, Kit Symons has been relieved of his assistant managerial duties with Wales ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers (The Sun).

And in the EFL, Tyson Fury's hopes of taking over Morecambe have been dealt a knockout blow, with business tycoon Sarbjot Johal set to take the reins (Daily Mail).

FOOTBALL TIPS