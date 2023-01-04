The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Chelsea's interest in a player who has long been linked with Arsenal.
Chelsea are attempting to hijack Arsenal's move for Mykhaylo Mudryk and Shakhtar are set for talks with the Blues in London this week (The Sun).
It comes after the Blues' transfer target Enzo Fernandez returned to Benfica training on Tuesday morning after spending an unauthorised weekend in Argentina (The Sun).
The club remain in talks to sign the midfielder but remain reluctant to meet the €120m (£105.8m) release clause in his Benfica contract (Daily Telegraph).
Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Rafael Leao, although they have been dealt a blow after his club AC Milan reportedly made a huge contract offer to the forward (The Sun).
One final one from Stamford Bridge, where they have also been hit in their pursuit of Weston McKennie after Juventus were reportedly contacted by Bournemouth (The Sun).
Manchester United have also been linked with McKennie, but it's unclear if he will link up with Erik ten Hag's squad this month (The Sun).
The Old Trafford club have reportedly reached out over a potential move for AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud (Daily Mirror).
They may have to move fast though, as Giroud is reportedly open to the possibility of moving to the United States with a few MLS teams interested in him (Daily Mail).
United's hunt for a forward has also led them to look at France international Randal Kolo Muani, according to reports, with Bayern Munich also interested (The Sun).
This comes following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, and he is continuing to distance himself from long-term representative Jorge Mendes following his move to Al-Nassr (Daily Mirror).
Over to Tottenham, who are set to hold talks with Sporting on Wednesday over potential deals for Pedro Porro and Marcus Edwards (Daily Mail).
They're also battling West Ham for Atalanta's Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi (Daily Mail).
That comes after Spurs' recruitment staff were at Goodison Park on Tuesday night to scout out Everton's Anthony Gordon (Daily Mail).
The Toffees suffered a 4-1 defeat to Brighton, and their boss Frank Lampard is fighting for his job after the latest humiliation (The Sun).
One from the current champions, with Manchester City planning to reward Rico Lewis with a new contract after the 18-year-old broke into Pep Guardiola's first team (Daily Mail).
Looking further down the table, and some good news for Southampton, as they are are close to agreeing a £7.5m deal for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Mislav Orsic (The Sun).
The Saints have also opened talks over a deal for Lorient striker Terem Moffi and are plotting a £12m move for Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz (The Sun).
Leicester have expressed an interest in signing Martin Dubravka after Newcastle terminated the goalkeeper's loan move to Manchester United early (The Guardian).
Lionel Messi has made a "verbal pact" with Paris Saint-Germain to stay at the club beyond the end of the season, according to reports (The Sun).
Finally, from the Sky Bet Championship, where Mark Hudson is coming under increasing pressure as Cardiff manager, with the club ready to try to persuade former boss Neil Warnock out of retirement if results do not improve (Daily Mail).