Chelsea are attempting to hijack Arsenal's move for Mykhaylo Mudryk and Shakhtar are set for talks with the Blues in London this week (The Sun).

It comes after the Blues' transfer target Enzo Fernandez returned to Benfica training on Tuesday morning after spending an unauthorised weekend in Argentina (The Sun).

The club remain in talks to sign the midfielder but remain reluctant to meet the €120m (£105.8m) release clause in his Benfica contract (Daily Telegraph).

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Rafael Leao, although they have been dealt a blow after his club AC Milan reportedly made a huge contract offer to the forward (The Sun).

One final one from Stamford Bridge, where they have also been hit in their pursuit of Weston McKennie after Juventus were reportedly contacted by Bournemouth (The Sun).

Manchester United have also been linked with McKennie, but it's unclear if he will link up with Erik ten Hag's squad this month (The Sun).

The Old Trafford club have reportedly reached out over a potential move for AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud (Daily Mirror).

They may have to move fast though, as Giroud is reportedly open to the possibility of moving to the United States with a few MLS teams interested in him (Daily Mail).

United's hunt for a forward has also led them to look at France international Randal Kolo Muani, according to reports, with Bayern Munich also interested (The Sun).

This comes following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, and he is continuing to distance himself from long-term representative Jorge Mendes following his move to Al-Nassr (Daily Mirror).