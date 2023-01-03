Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Enzo Fernandez is being strongly linked with Liverpool

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk

By Sporting Life
12:01 · TUE January 03, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports on Enzo Fernandez edging ever closer to his Chelsea move.

Despite their lack of action, Manchester United don't want to sell Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay this month because Erik ten Hag wants squad depth (Mail).

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has hinted Amad Diallo is likely to stay on loan at Sunderland for the remainder of the season after a strong first half of the campaign (Mirror).

United are willing to pay £53m to sign Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani but Ten Hag has said he will not 'burn money' on a new forward this month and expects more from Anthony Martial (Express, Sun).

Several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, could be about to move on from Joao Felix after being priced out of a loan deal by Atletico Madrid, who want an £18m fee (Athletic, Telegraph, Mail).

Arsenal and Aston Villa have been linked with Joao Felix

According to reports Cristiano Ronaldo has a release clause that means he could join Newcastle from Al Nassr if they qualify for the Champions League (Sun).

Meanwhile, his new boss Rudi Garcia has joked he wanted Lionel Messi before signing Ronaldo; the Saudi club are now being linked with Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric, though (Sun).

Click on the image to check out our best bets
CLICK HERE FOR OUR WORLD DARTS FINAL TIPS

Newcastle are reportedly close to signing former Liverpool keeper Loris Karius (Mail).

They are also in talks with Real Valladolid over defender Ivan Fresneda but face competition for his signature (Sun).

Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez has starred for Argentina at the World Cup

Argentine World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez refused to return to Benfica on time after Christmas as he looks to force through a £120m move to Chelsea (Mail, Express, Standard).

Romelu Lukaku says he is focused on a positive future and securing a permanent move to Inter Milan from Chelsea as soon as he can (Guardian).

Arsenal have made an improved offer of £62m for Shakhtar Donets forward Mykhailo Mudryk (Times, Sun).

They also hold an interest in Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, according to reports (Express).

Meanwhile the Gunners have reportedly triggered a contract extension to keep Bukayo Saka until at least 2024 (Sun).

Wilfried Zaha was the star man in Crystal Palace's convincing win against Aston Villa

Barcelona are looking at signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer in the summer (Mail).

Liverpool are looking into signing Matheus Nunes from Wolves just six months after choosing not to complete a deal for the Portugal international (Telegraph).

Nottingham Forest want to sell Emmanuel Dennis five months after he joined from Watford for £15m (Telegraph).

Middlesbrough's Sky Bet Championship's top scorer Chuba Akpom is wanted by Crystal Palace, Everton and Southampton in January (Mail).

Michael Beale says he is not looking for any short-term signings in January as he looks to add quality over quantity to his Rangers squad (Express).

AC Milan want to sign PSV star Noni Madueke in the summer (Mail).

Big six managers transfers image
ALSO READ: What does every club need in January?

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS