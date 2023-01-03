The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports on Enzo Fernandez edging ever closer to his Chelsea move.

Despite their lack of action, Manchester United don't want to sell Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay this month because Erik ten Hag wants squad depth (Mail). Meanwhile, Ten Hag has hinted Amad Diallo is likely to stay on loan at Sunderland for the remainder of the season after a strong first half of the campaign (Mirror). United are willing to pay £53m to sign Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani but Ten Hag has said he will not 'burn money' on a new forward this month and expects more from Anthony Martial (Express, Sun). Several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, could be about to move on from Joao Felix after being priced out of a loan deal by Atletico Madrid, who want an £18m fee (Athletic, Telegraph, Mail). Paper Talk: Monday's gossip

According to reports Cristiano Ronaldo has a release clause that means he could join Newcastle from Al Nassr if they qualify for the Champions League (Sun). Meanwhile, his new boss Rudi Garcia has joked he wanted Lionel Messi before signing Ronaldo; the Saudi club are now being linked with Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric, though (Sun).

Newcastle are reportedly close to signing former Liverpool keeper Loris Karius (Mail). They are also in talks with Real Valladolid over defender Ivan Fresneda but face competition for his signature (Sun).

Argentine World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez refused to return to Benfica on time after Christmas as he looks to force through a £120m move to Chelsea (Mail, Express, Standard). Romelu Lukaku says he is focused on a positive future and securing a permanent move to Inter Milan from Chelsea as soon as he can (Guardian). Arsenal have made an improved offer of £62m for Shakhtar Donets forward Mykhailo Mudryk (Times, Sun). They also hold an interest in Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, according to reports (Express). Meanwhile the Gunners have reportedly triggered a contract extension to keep Bukayo Saka until at least 2024 (Sun).

Barcelona are looking at signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer in the summer (Mail). Liverpool are looking into signing Matheus Nunes from Wolves just six months after choosing not to complete a deal for the Portugal international (Telegraph). Nottingham Forest want to sell Emmanuel Dennis five months after he joined from Watford for £15m (Telegraph). Middlesbrough's Sky Bet Championship's top scorer Chuba Akpom is wanted by Crystal Palace, Everton and Southampton in January (Mail). Michael Beale says he is not looking for any short-term signings in January as he looks to add quality over quantity to his Rangers squad (Express). AC Milan want to sign PSV star Noni Madueke in the summer (Mail).