According to reports, Mykhailo Mudryk has agreed personal terms on a proposed transfer to Arsenal. (Daily Mirror)

The Gunners are set to make an improved bid for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger after their £45m offer was rejected - with Chelsea also interested in Mudryk. (Daily Mail)

With a deal for Sporting Lisbon wing-back Pedro Porro close, Spurs are nearing their first signing of the January transfer window. (Daily Star)

Chelsea again believe they can sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez after Benfica were taken aback by the Blues' latest offer. (Daily Express)

In what could be a cut-price deal in the January transfer window, Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. (Daily Mirror)