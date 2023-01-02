The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports on Mykhailo Mudryk edging ever closer to his Arsenal move.
According to reports, Mykhailo Mudryk has agreed personal terms on a proposed transfer to Arsenal. (Daily Mirror)
The Gunners are set to make an improved bid for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger after their £45m offer was rejected - with Chelsea also interested in Mudryk. (Daily Mail)
With a deal for Sporting Lisbon wing-back Pedro Porro close, Spurs are nearing their first signing of the January transfer window. (Daily Star)
Chelsea again believe they can sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez after Benfica were taken aback by the Blues' latest offer. (Daily Express)
In what could be a cut-price deal in the January transfer window, Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. (Daily Mirror)
According to reports, Arsenal could be at risk of losing captain Martin Odegaard after his early season form has caught the eye of Real Madrid. (Daily Mirror)
Liverpool had not planned to make a move for Cody Gakpo this January but changed their mind following Manchester United interest. (Daily Mail)
Romelu Lukaku has revealed he was allowed to leave Chelsea after telling owner Todd Boehly how he felt about former manager Thomas Tuchel. (The Sun)
Newcastle have recalled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from his Manchester United loan. (Daily Mail)
Reports suggest Rangers would have to pay around £3m for the services of Wolves defender Dion Sanderson. (Scottish Sun)
