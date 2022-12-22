Arsenal are considering making Shakhtar Donetsk an improved offer for Mykhailo Mudryk after seeing a £45 million bid rejected (The Times).

It comes after the chief executive of the Ukrainian club admitted that they are open to selling Mudryk in January, despite rejecting that initial offer (Daily Telegraph).

The Gunners and their North London rivals Tottenham have been dealt a transfer blow as Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister prefers a move to Juventus, reports suggest (The Sun).

Tottenham have also made an offer in the region of £13m for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, according to reports in Spain (Daily Mail).

Sticking with the capital, Andrey Santos is set to arrive in the city today ahead of his proposed move to Chelsea (The Sun).

The Blues are also growing optimistic that N'Golo Kanté will sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge and not leave in the summer when his current deal expires (The Times).

Benfica have insisted they have no interest in selling Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez, one of the stars of Argentina's World Cup triumph, in the January transfer window (Daily Telegraph).

They've also underlined their desire to keep him by proposing a new contract (Daily Mail).