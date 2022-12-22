The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including Arsenal's pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk.
Arsenal are considering making Shakhtar Donetsk an improved offer for Mykhailo Mudryk after seeing a £45 million bid rejected (The Times).
It comes after the chief executive of the Ukrainian club admitted that they are open to selling Mudryk in January, despite rejecting that initial offer (Daily Telegraph).
The Gunners and their North London rivals Tottenham have been dealt a transfer blow as Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister prefers a move to Juventus, reports suggest (The Sun).
Tottenham have also made an offer in the region of £13m for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, according to reports in Spain (Daily Mail).
Sticking with the capital, Andrey Santos is set to arrive in the city today ahead of his proposed move to Chelsea (The Sun).
The Blues are also growing optimistic that N'Golo Kanté will sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge and not leave in the summer when his current deal expires (The Times).
Benfica have insisted they have no interest in selling Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez, one of the stars of Argentina's World Cup triumph, in the January transfer window (Daily Telegraph).
They've also underlined their desire to keep him by proposing a new contract (Daily Mail).
Leicester are set to get three players next month after missing out on a host of transfer targets in June (The Times).
It's believed that Brendan Rodgers is looking for a winger, left-back and centre-back in the January transfer window (The Guardian).
Jude Bellingham snubbed a move to Manchester United, even though they offered twice as much as other suitors and introduced him to Sir Alex Ferguson and Eric Cantona (The Sun).
Elsewhere, Manchester City could be set for a £6m windfall this winter - that's if full-back Pedro Porro moves to the Premier League in January (The Sun).
City goalkeeper James Trafford, 20, who has impressed on loan at Bolton, is attracting interest from Rangers (Daily Mail).
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool are currently in talks with Roberto Firmino over his future - but admitted the signing of Cody Gakpo has "no impact" on the club's decision (Daily Mirror).
Norwich have expressed an interest in Chris Wilder and German coach Tim Walter as they look to fill their vacant manager's job (Daily Mail).
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be a man in high demand in January following his stunning performances for Morocco at the World Cup (Daily Express).
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.