Our experts return to pick out their best bets from across this weekend's EFL action.

West Brom v Sheffield United Kick-off time: 12:30 BST

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

West Brom 13/10 | Draw 23/10 | Sheffield United 21/10 Early season promise has given way to a torrid run of form for SHEFFIELD UNITED, who have tumbled from the summit to the play-off positions. The Blades haven’t won any of their last six encounters, with three draws picked up in that time since the 2-0 win at Preston. But an ideal opportunity to arrest the slump presents itself this Saturday lunchtime, with struggling WEST BROM their hosts in front of the TV cameras. The Baggies are second from bottom, three points from safety and without a home win since August, and therefore SHEFFIELD UNITED TO WIN is not only a safe pick, it’s an enticing one at 11/5. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield United to win with Sky Bet Don’t be fooled by the Steel City side’s poor run of late; they ran Norwich close in a 2-2 draw last time out, recovering from an early two-goal deficit, while showing resolve in carving out a 3-3 draw against Blackpool a fortnight ago, even despite missing a late penalty when a goal down. The early kick-off means a return to winning ways for the Blades can apply scoreboard pressure to the likes of Swansea and Blackburn, who will see themselves usurped by Paul Heckingbottom’s men in that event. Score prediction: West Brom 1-2 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Huddersfield v Millwall Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

Huddersfield 21/10 | Draw 11/5 | Millwall 11/8 Huddersfield's woes show no sign of abating as they languish at the foot of the Championship table, with MILLWALL the visitors to West Yorkshire on Saturday at 15:00. Winless in three, the point picked up in a goalless draw at Middlesbrough last time out was respectable enough, but new head coach Mark Fotheringham’s start to life as a second-tier manager has been largely fruitless since he took the reins from Danny Schofield. The Terriers run of one win in six is nothing to boast about. And with odds of 6/4 available, MILLWALL TO WIN gets my vote this weekend. CLICK HERE to back Millwall to win with Sky Bet The Lions come into the weekend programme sixth in the table – a reward for four straight victories – and could rise as high as fourth by the end of it. Tom Bradshaw scored four in the wins over Bristol City and Watford, while a blank against West Brom last time out mattered little as Callum Styles and Tyler Burey sealed the points. Capable of spreading the goals around, Millwall will likely have too much for an off-colour Huddersfield. Score prediction: Huddersfield 0-2 Millwall (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Barnsley v Forest Green Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

Barnsley 8/13 | Draw 11/4 | Forest Green 4/1 South Yorkshire seemingly isn’t the place for free-flowing, effective football as Barnsley mirror the troubles of Sheffield United in the tier above. Michael Duff’s promotion hopefuls labour outside the League One play-off places having picked up just a point from four games and welcome newly promoted Forest Green to Oakwell this Saturday at 15:00. Rovers have conceded more goals – 33 – than any other side in the division, which likely skews the odds for Saturday against them. But dig a little deeper and you will find that their last three matches suggest a turning of the page; a sole 1-0 defeat against high-flying Portsmouth in that run puts them within two points of safety. And for this clash, my pick is UNDER 2.5 GOALS. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Not only have Forest Green begun to stem the flow, Barnsley have also been suffering in the goals department and haven’t scored in four League One encounters since Luke Thomas was ruled out for four months. To find the last Tykes match that crept over the 2.5-goal mark, you would have to hark back six games to the 3-1 win over Charlton in late September. These sides were two tiers apart last season and, on paper, it looks to be a mismatch; indeed, the two clubs have never met before. But their paths cross amid a levelling of their fortunes and neutrals should be warned: this one does not have the makings of a goalsome classic. Score prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Forest Green Rovers (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct 1450 BST (27/10/22)