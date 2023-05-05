Michael Beardmore scours the final-day fixtures in the Sky Bet Championship and League Two, plus a sprinkling of Premier League games, to provide Bank Holiday Monday acca tips.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: -0.9pts profit | -1.2% return on investment

Both sides head into this final-day Sky Bet Championship clash knowing it is must-win but MILLWALL have their own play-off destiny in their hands while Rovers are relying on results elsewhere even if they triumph. An eight-game winless run has severely damaged Blackburn’s hopes while their away record – sixth worst in the division – and their Expected Goals process (16th) are both terrible, meaning the Lions have to be backed in front of a vociferous Den. MILLWALL TO BEAT BLACKBURN: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

LEICESTER’s Premier League survival bid has been a rollercoaster all season, particularly on the road, where their matches average 3.59 goals per game while eight of their past nine have featured goals at both ends. A measly six clean sheets in 34 games tells its own story so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at FULHAM, whose 65% BTTS ratio at Craven Cottage is the top flight’s joint second highest. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN FULHAM v LEICESTER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Last weekend’s 4-1 win over Preston showed SHEFFIELD UNITED are not suffering a promotion hangover and they are a solid price at a shade of odds against to round off a memorable season with victory at Birmingham. That win was the Blades’ 11th in 15 matches in all competitions before Thursday's excusable narrow loss at Huddersfield, while Blues have lost three of their past four Championship matches and have scored just 10 goals in their last 15 games. SHEFFIELD UNITED TO BEAT BIRMINGHAM: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

LUTON boss Rob Edwards this week spoke of the desire to extend a 13-game unbeaten run (W8 D5) into the play-offs and the Hatters have won five straight at Kenilworth Road. That suggests they won’t take it easy despite sealing third place so trust them to get the better of a Hull side that has won just three of its past 15. LUTON TO BEAT HULL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

SUNDERLAND must win at Deepdale to have a chance of finishing in the top six but they have not made things easy for themselves recently, with 11 of their last 14 seeing goals for both sides. Four of PRESTON’s past five have also featured goals at each end, including 4-1 and 4-2 defeats – the Black Cats will be nervy and I can see every chance BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE lands again here. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN PRESTON v SUNDERLAND: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

GRIMSBY have enjoyed a decent first season back in the Football League and the Mariners could finish as high as 10th in Sky Bet League Two with victory on Monday. But this tip is more about opponents AFC Wimbledon who have lost 10 of 14 in a shocking drop-off and are winless in 10 away. GRIMSBY TO BEAT AFC WIMBLEDON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

NORTHAMPTON will fear déjà vu after missing out on automatic promotion on the final day last season due to goal difference when Bristol Rovers beat Scunthorpe 7-0 to pip them. Any other result than victory would let in Stockport, who host relegated Hartlepool. The Cobblers will be nervy at TRANMERE – Northampton have the fewest clean sheets of the top five and the division’s third-highest BTTS record so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN TRANMERE v NORTHAMPTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Odds correct 0950 BST (05/05/23)

