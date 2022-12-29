The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports on Jude Bellingham's future.
According to reports, Man City are considering offering Jack Grealish in a swap deal to land AC Milan's Rafael Leao. (The Sun)
Jude Bellingham will sit down with Borussia Dortmund to discuss his future this January (Liverpool Echo). Real Madrid are poised to sign Bellingham in the summer, which would see leave Liverpool miss out on their target (Daily Express).
Arsenal want Shakhtar Donetsk to set a more realistic asking price for Mykhailo Mudryk. In other Arsenal news, talks between the club and Gabriel Martinelli about a new contract are in the "final stages". (The Sun)
Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans are of interest to Newcastle United, who are redrawing their January transfer plans to look for a midfielder. (Daily Telegraph)
It is reported that Manchester United have identified Alvaro Morata replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and are keen to sort a summer move for Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae. (The Sun)
Chelsea have informed Benfica of their willingness to pay Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's £105m release clause (Evening Standard). They have stolen a march on Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Fernandez (Daily Express).
Man Utd and Chelsea are on high transfer alert after Lille boss Paulo Fonseca admitted it will be tough to keep striker Jonathan David. (The Sun)
Tottenham have been told to make two statement signings in the form of Achraf Hakimi and Josko Gvardiol. (Daily Express)
Napoli want to tie down Tottenham loanee Tanguy Ndombele to a permanent deal. (The Sun)
A number of clubs are keen on Rosenborg striker Casper Tengstedt - including Celtic. (Daily Record)