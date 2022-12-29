According to reports, Man City are considering offering Jack Grealish in a swap deal to land AC Milan's Rafael Leao. (The Sun)

Jude Bellingham will sit down with Borussia Dortmund to discuss his future this January (Liverpool Echo). Real Madrid are poised to sign Bellingham in the summer, which would see leave Liverpool miss out on their target (Daily Express).

Arsenal want Shakhtar Donetsk to set a more realistic asking price for Mykhailo Mudryk. In other Arsenal news, talks between the club and Gabriel Martinelli about a new contract are in the "final stages". (The Sun)

Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans are of interest to Newcastle United, who are redrawing their January transfer plans to look for a midfielder. (Daily Telegraph)

It is reported that Manchester United have identified Alvaro Morata replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and are keen to sort a summer move for Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae. (The Sun)