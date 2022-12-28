Jude Bellingham could be on the move for just £60m if a reported secret release clause is genuine (Daily Mail).

Chelsea have tabled a bid worth in excess of Enzo Fernandez's £105m release clause, according to reports (The Sun).

Arsenal have had a £55m bid for Mykhailo Mudryk rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk, who are demanding a fee of around £85m.

Prolific Rennes forward Martin Terrier has re-emerged as a possible Manchester United target in January as they look for an affordable replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr president Musli Al-Muammar has played down reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a huge move to the Saudi Pro League (The Sun).

Chelsea and Barcelona have both received a boost in relation to getting 18-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund (Daily Mail).

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers wants a centre-back, left-back and right-winger in January, while Caglar Soyuncu, Ayoze Perez, Jannik Vestergaard and Dennis Praet will be allowed to leave.

Contract talks between Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford have stalled, leaving his long-term future at the club in serious doubt (The Times). That has put the Premier League on red alert, and Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham are all considering a move for Pickford (Daily Mail).