Manchester United are prepared to break a transfer record to land goalkeeper Diogo Costa (The Sun).

When that would be remains a mystery though, with the Glazers' sale of the club means they could only be able to bring in new blood on loan in January, with the likely loss of long-term target Cody Gakpo to rivals Liverpool potentially the first in a series of transfer setbacks (Daily Mail).

The Old Trafford club have also reportedly hit a major roadblock in their ongoing pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, after the Catalan club reaffirmed their commitment to the player (Daily Mail).

One potential outgoing at Manchester United, with ace Anthony Elanga being targeted by Everton ahead of the January transfer window (The Sun).

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Al-Nassr ahead of a move that will see him earn a staggering £173m per year (Daily Mirror).

Over to Chelsea, who have been handed a boost in their transfer pursuit of Youssoufa Moukoko (The Sun).

They are also considering a stunning move to sign Joao Felix on loan in the January transfer window (The Sun).

Arsenal have launched their effort to sign Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk by making a £55m offer to the Ukraine side (Evening Standard).

The Gunners could be facing a battle to sign Italian youngster Ibrahima Bamba, who currently plays in Portugal for Vitoria Guimaraes, with PSG, Club Brugge and Atalanta also interested in the 20-year-old (Daily Mirror).