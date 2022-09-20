The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including Manchester United's potentially transfer record signing of a goalkeeper.
Manchester United are prepared to break a transfer record to land goalkeeper Diogo Costa (The Sun).
When that would be remains a mystery though, with the Glazers' sale of the club means they could only be able to bring in new blood on loan in January, with the likely loss of long-term target Cody Gakpo to rivals Liverpool potentially the first in a series of transfer setbacks (Daily Mail).
The Old Trafford club have also reportedly hit a major roadblock in their ongoing pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, after the Catalan club reaffirmed their commitment to the player (Daily Mail).
One potential outgoing at Manchester United, with ace Anthony Elanga being targeted by Everton ahead of the January transfer window (The Sun).
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Al-Nassr ahead of a move that will see him earn a staggering £173m per year (Daily Mirror).
Over to Chelsea, who have been handed a boost in their transfer pursuit of Youssoufa Moukoko (The Sun).
They are also considering a stunning move to sign Joao Felix on loan in the January transfer window (The Sun).
Arsenal have launched their effort to sign Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk by making a £55m offer to the Ukraine side (Evening Standard).
The Gunners could be facing a battle to sign Italian youngster Ibrahima Bamba, who currently plays in Portugal for Vitoria Guimaraes, with PSG, Club Brugge and Atalanta also interested in the 20-year-old (Daily Mirror).
One potential link for the future, after Rafael Leao opened up on his admiration for Arsenal - just as Mikel Arteta promised he "can get a striker" in the January transfer window (Daily Mirror).
Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu is "close" to joining Atletico Madrid ahead of the January transfer window (The Sun).
Jude Bellingham could be available to a host of Premier League suitors for £60m in the summer as rumours of a release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract continue to swirl (Daily Mail).
Tottenham's shaky defensive display against Brentford on Boxing Day could see them speed up their moves for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol and Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Porro (Daily Express).
Shock reports emerging in Spain claim Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was so unimpressed by Emiliano Martinez's behaviour at the World Cup that he will consider selling the Argentina goalkeeper and potentially replace him with Morocco's Yassine Bounou (Daily Mail).
Newcastle are ready to tempt Barcelona flop Memphis Depay into a Premier League return, although the Dutchman is reportedly keen on staying at the Nou Camp until the end of his contract this summer so he can secure a lucrative signing-on fee (Daily Express).