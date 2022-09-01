The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including the latest on Cristiano Ronaldo's next club.
Cristiano Ronaldo's "right-hand man" has reportedly arrived in Saudi Arabia as a lucrative transfer to Al-Nassr edges ever closer (Daily Express).
Allan Saint-Maximin hopes France World Cup star Marcus Thuram will turn down a move to Liverpool in favour of linking up with him at Newcastle (Daily Mail).
Benfica have reportedly placed a £105m price tag on midfielder Enzo Fernandez, a potential target for Liverpool and Manchester United, in the wake of a fine set of performances for World Cup champions Argentina (The Sun).
Tottenham are eager to bolster their central-midfield options with another Juventus player, this time looking at France international Adrien Rabiot (The Times).
Barcelona are considering moving on from Raphinha with the Brazil star having "failed to live up to his Leeds standards" since his £55m summer move (The Sun).
Liverpool are waiting on Jurgen Klopp to make a decision on the future of Arthur Melo, with the Reds having an option to sign the Brazilian on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of £33m (Daily Express).
Nottingham Forest have joined Fulham in the race to sign Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure (Daily Mail).
Newcastle are interested in signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona and could be able to secure him for only £9m (The Sun).
Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on Preston prodigy Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, who scored five times in an FA Youth Cup tie earlier this season (Daily Express).
Fred is a shock name on Paris Saint-Germain's hitlist - despite Manchester United triggering a 12-month extension on his contract (The Sun).
Gareth Bale is prepared to play on in MLS for at least another season and is keen to continue his time with LAFC, while also continuing his international career with Wales (Daily Express).
Southampton are on the transfer trail of Celtic star Liel Abada, although the Scottish champions are ready to fend off interest with contract talks in the new year (Daily Record).
Serie A side Napoli have entered the race to sign Angers and Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who has been linked with Premier League clubs Leicester and Newcastle (The Sun).
Leeds are facing competition from French side Lyon for Everton defender Mason Holgate, who could be made available next month as the Goodison Park club look to trim their wage bill (The Sun).