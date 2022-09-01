Cristiano Ronaldo's "right-hand man" has reportedly arrived in Saudi Arabia as a lucrative transfer to Al-Nassr edges ever closer (Daily Express).

Allan Saint-Maximin hopes France World Cup star Marcus Thuram will turn down a move to Liverpool in favour of linking up with him at Newcastle (Daily Mail).

Benfica have reportedly placed a £105m price tag on midfielder Enzo Fernandez, a potential target for Liverpool and Manchester United, in the wake of a fine set of performances for World Cup champions Argentina (The Sun).

Tottenham are eager to bolster their central-midfield options with another Juventus player, this time looking at France international Adrien Rabiot (The Times).

Barcelona are considering moving on from Raphinha with the Brazil star having "failed to live up to his Leeds standards" since his £55m summer move (The Sun).

Liverpool are waiting on Jurgen Klopp to make a decision on the future of Arthur Melo, with the Reds having an option to sign the Brazilian on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of £33m (Daily Express).

Nottingham Forest have joined Fulham in the race to sign Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure (Daily Mail).

Newcastle are interested in signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona and could be able to secure him for only £9m (The Sun).