Real Madrid are ready to spend almost £1bn to bring Kylian Mbappe to the club from Paris Saint-Germain - the total includes a transfer fee of £132m and more than £500m in wages (The Sun).

Arsenal and Tottenham are both showing interest in Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister but appear to be prioritising positions other than midfield, which could leave Atletico Madrid in pole position to make their move (Daily Mail).

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff now says midfielder Frenkie de Jong is one of the club's "untouchables" ahead of the January transfer window (Daily Mirror).

Thomas Tuchel has left the United Kingdom and is, according to reports in Germany, upping his knowledge of Spanish in preparation for taking on his next role.

Bosses at Eintracht Frankfurt claim to have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and joked "he was likely offered to every Champions League club" as the Portugal forward continues to wait on his next club after leaving Manchester United (Daily Mail).

Leicester City would love to make a move for Angers and Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi if their transfer budget will allow it, but his potential £39m price tag and their interest in also signing Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga could make that tough.