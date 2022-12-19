1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 17/20 (William Hill)

With the World Cup recently finishing, there could be a mix of youth and experience for both sides.

This clash has become something of a derby due to the respective recent success of both clubs and you can guarantee both will be eager to book their place in the quarter-final.

Pep Guardiola admitted that he only really has four or five first team players available to him due to the World Cup.

Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez and Sergio Gomez all took part in the 2-0 friendly win over Girona but the City boss has said he is still waiting for 14 players to return to training.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stated that Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk are all in training but the latter will be unlikely to feature in this one.